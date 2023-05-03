« previous next »
3 Countries in 7 days!

Cyzoran

3 Countries in 7 days!
May 03, 2023, 02:19:49 PM
Hello everybody. Been a long time since ive been here. I just finished planning a trip for my wife and I. Still about 5 months away but I'm so excited! Were going to Dublin, then London, then Paris. Its going to be a non stop trip as we are trying to do everything we can. Were calling it our own practice for TAR. If anyone has any advice about these 3 locations, please feel free to share. I have most of it planned out already but if there's things that we MUST do, please let me know! I will continue to provide updates, and once the big trip happens, I will for sure share some pictures!
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

georgiapeach

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
June 26, 2023, 11:22:45 PM
Sounds like a lovely trip! Three fantastic cities! We'll enjoy sharing in your trip!
Declive

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
June 27, 2023, 02:15:06 PM
Nice! I will do the same in March 2024. Rome, Paris and Amsterdam.
Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
June 28, 2023, 07:40:34 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 26, 2023, 11:22:45 PM
Sounds like a lovely trip! Three fantastic cities! We'll enjoy sharing in your trip!

Thanks Peach! im incredibly excited (and semi stressed) about it!
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
June 28, 2023, 07:41:47 AM
Quote from: Declive on June 27, 2023, 02:15:06 PM
Nice! I will do the same in March 2024. Rome, Paris and Amsterdam.

Thats awesome! I think i might actually be doing Rome and other parts of Italy in March 2024 as well. What all are you planning on doing in Paris?
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
July 24, 2023, 10:18:26 AM
Providing an update since I have most everything scheduled!! Gonna just list each thing we are doing for each day:

Ireland Day 1:
St. Patrick's Cathedral
The Book of Kells Tour
Irish Whiskey Museum
(Dublin castle if we have time)

Ireland Day 2:
Were doing a Cliffs of Moher Tour (takes all Day)


London Day 1:
St Pauls Cathedral
Beefeater Tour/Tower of London
See the tower bridge, Monument of great fire of London, and abbey road

London Day 2:
Westminster Abbey
Maye watch the changing of the guards
See Big ben, Neals Yard, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square

Paris Day 1:
The Louvre
See the Arc De Triomphe, Effie tower, Pont Alexander Bridge

Paris Day 2:
We scheduled a Cheese and Wine walking tour through a neighborhood in Paris
ile De la city and Notre Dame
Luxembourg Gardens
Dinner Cruise

I know its busy busy busy but this could be the only time we ever go to these cities so we are trying to fit in as much as possible. Gonna be practice for amazing race ;)

Please let me know yalls thoughts if you have any, if we are missing anything, etc.
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

georgiapeach

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
July 24, 2023, 11:40:01 AM
Sounds Amazing! You will lovelovelove the Cliffs of Moher!
Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
July 24, 2023, 01:36:50 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 24, 2023, 11:40:01 AM
Sounds Amazing! You will lovelovelove the Cliffs of Moher!

I'm so excited for that day. Well, I'm excited for all the days. But i am really really excited for that day.
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
August 07, 2023, 08:45:59 AM
Anyone who has been to dublin.... is the dublin castle worth it? Trying to figure out if tis worth squeezing in, or if its missable. Feel free to DM me your experiences or photos of it!
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Cyzoran

Re: 3 Countries in 7 days!
Today at 09:36:53 AM
Officially leaving in 2 weeks. I am incredibly excited as i've been thinking of this trip since February... also starting to get the pre trip nerves and jitters. Trying to make sure I've remembered every single detail
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.
