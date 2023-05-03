Hello everybody. Been a long time since ive been here. I just finished planning a trip for my wife and I. Still about 5 months away but I'm so excited! Were going to Dublin, then London, then Paris. Its going to be a non stop trip as we are trying to do everything we can. Were calling it our own practice for TAR. If anyone has any advice about these 3 locations, please feel free to share. I have most of it planned out already but if there's things that we MUST do, please let me know! I will continue to provide updates, and once the big trip happens, I will for sure share some pictures!