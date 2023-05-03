Providing an update since I have most everything scheduled!! Gonna just list each thing we are doing for each day:
Ireland Day 1:
St. Patrick's Cathedral
The Book of Kells Tour
Irish Whiskey Museum
(Dublin castle if we have time)
Ireland Day 2:
Were doing a Cliffs of Moher Tour (takes all Day)
London Day 1:
St Pauls Cathedral
Beefeater Tour/Tower of London
See the tower bridge, Monument of great fire of London, and abbey road
London Day 2:
Westminster Abbey
Maye watch the changing of the guards
See Big ben, Neals Yard, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square
Paris Day 1:
The Louvre
See the Arc De Triomphe, Effie tower, Pont Alexander Bridge
Paris Day 2:
We scheduled a Cheese and Wine walking tour through a neighborhood in Paris
ile De la city and Notre Dame
Luxembourg Gardens
Dinner Cruise
I know its busy busy busy but this could be the only time we ever go to these cities so we are trying to fit in as much as possible. Gonna be practice for amazing race
Please let me know yalls thoughts if you have any, if we are missing anything, etc.