HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
May 02, 2023, 06:49:38 PM
All contestant discussions and ID's go here.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
May 02, 2023, 06:50:10 PM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
May 11, 2023, 01:13:56 PM
Here are five of the teams.

Friends Amit Chen & Rotem Revivo.



Married couple Esti & Itzik Socolovski.
Esti is a cast member on Bnot Brak, an ultra-orthodox version of Real Housewives.



Father and son Guy & Idan Rosen.
Guy is the vice chairman of Tnuva, a kosher food manufacturer.



Married couple Sapir Avisror & Lior Dabach.
Sapir previously competed on My Kitchen Rules.



Friends Yiftach Ramon & Sahar Koren.
Yiftach is the son of astronaut Ilan Roman, who was one of the crew members on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. Yiftach was 10 when he saw his dad die.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
July 03, 2024, 09:09:22 PM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
Yesterday at 06:32:49 PM
https://www.jpost.com/omg/article-822900

This is after she and Anne got their checks this morning.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) RACERS/TEAMS
Today at 01:50:28 AM
I'm noticing some odd discrepancies between Wikipedia and the team bios posted above. The bio identifies Miki's last name as Lelom (ללום) but Wikipedia calls him Lelov (ללוב), as well as a few others.
