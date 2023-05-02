Here are five of the teams.Friends Amit Chen & Rotem Revivo.Married couple Esti & Itzik Socolovski.Esti is a cast member on Bnot Brak, an ultra-orthodox version of Real Housewives.Father and son Guy & Idan Rosen.Guy is the vice chairman of Tnuva, a kosher food manufacturer.Married couple Sapir Avisror & Lior Dabach.Sapir previously competed on My Kitchen Rules.Friends Yiftach Ramon & Sahar Koren.Yiftach is the son of astronaut Ilan Roman, who was one of the crew members on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. Yiftach was 10 when he saw his dad die.