Show content

Congratulations to Lee & Anne!

And so, a very ambitious first season from 12 has come to a close. They started in the country with the northernmost capital and finished in the country with the southernmost capital. It was also poetic that they finished in the Otago 15 years after the first season did the same.This really wasn't the leg for Lior with two height tasks and the second one causing a panic attack. It was nice to see them keep the tradition of an immense test of trust to close the season. I also can't image what people thought seeing two frantic people with a camera crew asking to drive their car to a bridge outside of town for The Amazing Race.