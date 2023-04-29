« previous next »
TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition

TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
April 29, 2023, 04:56:00 PM
https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/04/renewed-the-traitors-amazing-race-celebrity-edition-returning-hybpa.html

Quote
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition

This year, the biggest race around the world is heading in a new direction in an exciting new series, The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition. They say travel is the ultimate test of any relationship, and for the celebrities joining us this season, it will be no ordinary challenge. Our celebrities and their race partner will be met at the starting line by our larrikin host Beau Ryan, who will be sure to throw twists and turns their way as they race across the globe. From culture shock, meagre budgets and the pressure of a non-stop race, our star racers will be tested in ways weve never seen before.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #1 on: April 29, 2023, 05:05:32 PM
I think we can expect about 4 different teams of ex-AFL players for this season.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #2 on: April 29, 2023, 05:07:32 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 05:05:32 PM
I think we can expect about 4 different teams of ex-AFL players for this season.

Don't forget at least two or three Instagram model/influencer teams!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #3 on: April 29, 2023, 05:40:01 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 05:05:32 PM
I think we can expect about 4 different teams of ex-AFL players for this season.
Exactly 💯
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #4 on: April 29, 2023, 06:55:05 PM
I think it's very interesting to note that only one member of the team is going to be the "celebrity". The other team member is going to be a non-celebrity and will be either their family member or friend.

I suppose the only positive out of this announcement is that at least we are going to be able to easily identify half of our cast! I wouldn't be surprised if 10 saved us the trouble and released the cast list on the first day of filming! (Open start vibes anyone???)

Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #5 on: April 29, 2023, 06:57:08 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 29, 2023, 06:55:05 PM
I think it's very interesting to note that only one member of the team is going to be the "celebrity". The other team member is going to be a non-celebrity and will be either their family member or friend.

Not sure if that's what they mean by "and their race partner" in the press release  :duno:
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #6 on: April 30, 2023, 06:20:16 AM
A shame that Scott Tweedie was just a one-off deal.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #7 on: April 30, 2023, 11:05:13 AM
I think we could expect someone from Australian Survivor
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #8 on: April 30, 2023, 05:07:36 PM
Quote from: willzito2018 on April 30, 2023, 11:05:13 AM
I think we could expect someone from Australian Survivor
Really?
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #9 on: April 30, 2023, 05:10:12 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 06:20:16 AM
A shame that Scott Tweedie was just a one-off deal.
What if he shows up as a racer, does he qualify as a celebrity?
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #10 on: April 30, 2023, 09:29:55 PM
I'd be slightly more excited if Beau wasn't coming back. Tweedie's 3 legs felt like an improvement over his hosting.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #11 on: May 01, 2023, 08:17:05 AM
Quote from: Avid on April 30, 2023, 05:10:12 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 06:20:16 AM
A shame that Scott Tweedie was just a one-off deal.
What if he shows up as a racer, does he qualify as a celebrity?

Yes, that would be an intriguing conflict of interest.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:24:46 PM
Apparently it is being called ALL STARS as in Celebrities.

I hate it already lol.

https://www.newidea.com.au/amazing-race-australia-2023
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:31:41 PM
That's actually not a surprise lol. "All Stars" would imply bringing back past racers, and Ten likes to pretend the real Seasons 1-3 never existed.

In the past few years, Sticky and Sam from season 2 have ranted openly about that on Twitter
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:30:59 AM
It's not called All Stars, it's just the article being cheeky.

The season's title is still The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #15 on: Today at 04:35:12 AM
Quote
Despite not yet confirming any casting details for the upcoming series, Channel 10 has been unable to keep former AFL legend Warwick Capper's lips shut, the 59-year-old telling everyone and anyone that he is teaming up with his 29-year-old son - Indiana - in the new season.

Oh God, I hope this isn't true! I think nearly everyone remembers his infamous act during Celebrity Big Brother Australia 2002...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warwick_Capper
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition
Reply #16 on: Today at 06:34:46 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 04:35:12 AM
Quote
Despite not yet confirming any casting details for the upcoming series, Channel 10 has been unable to keep former AFL legend Warwick Capper's lips shut, the 59-year-old telling everyone and anyone that he is teaming up with his 29-year-old son - Indiana - in the new season.

Oh God, I hope this isn't true! I think nearly everyone remembers his infamous act during Celebrity Big Brother Australia 2002...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warwick_Capper

Can they be replaced for breaking NDA? From other articles I just read about his upcoming 60th birthday (which again mention TAR), I hate him already  :funny:
