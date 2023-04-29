Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity EditionThis year, the biggest race around the world is heading in a new direction in an exciting new series, The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition. They say travel is the ultimate test of any relationship, and for the celebrities joining us this season, it will be no ordinary challenge. Our celebrities and their race partner will be met at the starting line by our larrikin host Beau Ryan, who will be sure to throw twists and turns their way as they race across the globe. From culture shock, meagre budgets and the pressure of a non-stop race, our star racers will be tested in ways weve never seen before.
I think we can expect about 4 different teams of ex-AFL players for this season.
I think it's very interesting to note that only one member of the team is going to be the "celebrity". The other team member is going to be a non-celebrity and will be either their family member or friend.
I think we could expect someone from Australian Survivor
A shame that Scott Tweedie was just a one-off deal.
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 06:20:16 AMA shame that Scott Tweedie was just a one-off deal.What if he shows up as a racer, does he qualify as a celebrity?
