TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 22, 2023, 07:03:31 PM
Team 5: blue & purple also seen in Calgary at the pancake task
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 22, 2023, 10:35:56 PM
Are there any Drag Race fans in this forum that watch Canada's Drag Race? Does anyone think the new photo of that Blue/Red shorts team member looks like Kimora Amour from Canada's Drag Race 2?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 22, 2023, 10:46:21 PM
Omg yes lolll
But I hope its not them, they are not very nice and kinda controversial
But they are super active on twitter and insta so we will know quick enough

If i remember correctly, they had a son, so maybe he is racing with them?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 22, 2023, 10:59:14 PM
The glasses look very similar imo
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 12:01:41 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 22, 2023, 10:35:56 PM
Are there any Drag Race fans in this forum that watch Canada's Drag Race? Does anyone think the new photo of that Blue/Red shorts team member looks like Kimora Amour from Canada's Drag Race 2?

I'm sorry but I'm not seeing it  :duno:
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 09:10:03 AM
Quote from: SuperWilly55 on April 21, 2023, 04:01:21 PM
Any asian teams sighted?
Im glad to see GIsele and Gail as the asian representitive
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 09:15:19 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 22, 2023, 10:35:56 PM
Are there any Drag Race fans in this forum that watch Canada's Drag Race? Does anyone think the new photo of that Blue/Red shorts team member looks like Kimora Amour from Canada's Drag Race 2?

The hairlines along the temple do not seem to match to my eye so my guess is no . But sure is close!
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 09:22:49 AM
Well the photo on the right is like three years old so the hair could've changed in that time.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 09:27:09 AM
So Kimora has been posting everyday, multi time a day on insta and twitter, but nothing since April 14th...
I feel like it's 98% them lol

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 09:39:52 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 23, 2023, 09:22:49 AM
Well the photo on the right is like three years old so the hair could've changed in that time.

Repost of a year old video, but the hairline seems closer.

https://youtu.be/Q38RIuFFVUM?t=168
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 12:05:47 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on April 23, 2023, 09:39:52 AM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 23, 2023, 09:22:49 AM
Well the photo on the right is like three years old so the hair could've changed in that time.

Repost of a year old video, but the hairline seems closer.

https://youtu.be/Q38RIuFFVUM?t=168

Agree!! That seems more of a match.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 12:07:51 PM
Can someone do a list please that includes any/all other affiliations? Wondering if this is an ALL been in something else cast.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 12:44:47 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 23, 2023, 12:07:51 PM
Can someone do a list please that includes any/all other affiliations? Wondering if this is an ALL been in something else cast.
From what I can find with a quick search:

Anwar & Ben (Blue M/M): Content Creators/Travel bloggers. Anwar is originally from Somalia and Ben is originally from Ethiopia. Found a few news articles written about Ben but they're all about traveling. [From Winnipeg]
Allison & Eddie (Highlighter M/F): Seem to be influencers specializing in helping and coaching businesses to grow (Eddie specializing in personal trainers). They both seem to be bloggers too. [From Vancouver]
Kayleen & Tyler (Amputee M/F): Tyler is a double leg amputee who is a surfer, snowboarder and skydiver. He competed in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics and has earned gold and bronze medals on snowboarding. Kayleen is an avid sailer and has her own blog. Her Instagram lists her as an athlete but other than sailing, I can't find anything she did. [From Campbell River, BC]
Gail & Gisele (Orange F/F): Both are professional wrestlers signed to Impact Wrestling. Gail is retired now but competed in WWE where she won the championship in her first match. Gisele was born in The Philippines and transitioned from male to female over a decade ago but didn't publicly come out as trans until last year. [From Toronto]
Jas & Derek (Neon M/M): Both are YouTubers and content creators that seem to specialize in "comedic" videos and do a bunch of random challenges, pranks, and vlogs. [From Vancouver]
Joel & Shayla (Red M/F): Joel is an actor most known for a Canadian show called Trickster and received a Canadian screen award nomination for that show. Shayla has acted, but most known as an Instagram influencer, yoga instructor and runs an organization called Matriarch Movement, a non-profit platform and podcast aimed at amplifying Indigenous voices. She does a lot of work for First Nations people (they're both members of the Cumberland House Cree and Red River Métis nations).

If that Blue with Red shorts team is Kimora from Drag Race, their partner could be their son Quincy (who they talked about on the show and is 19 now so old enough to race) or another drag queen. If it's another drag queen, my money would be on Anastarzia Anaquway who also competed on Canada's Drag Race a season before, are close friend and both originally from the Caribbean. (And Anastarzia was very recently followed by Jesse Storey on Instagram). But it could not be Kimora and all that speculation is mute.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 01:01:09 PM
So...this is an entire cast of teams who are Likely chosen  to bring in new viewers to TARC. We have been seeing this as well in the US Version.

SIGH>>> I SO miss "ordinary people doing extraordinary things."

I miss the old days where teams were just like "us". Not famous or notorious or even known.

//end rant   B:)
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 01:50:08 PM
Yep. This cast feels as recruit-heavy as a modern US-style cast. Not like they need to worry about viewer draws since it wins CTV's summer ratings every year.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 23, 2023, 07:24:01 PM
Kimora Amour omg
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 24, 2023, 06:47:06 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 23, 2023, 01:01:09 PM
So...this is an entire cast of teams who are Likely chosen  to bring in new viewers to TARC. We have been seeing this as well in the US Version.

SIGH>>> I SO miss "ordinary people doing extraordinary things."

I miss the old days where teams were just like "us". Not famous or notorious or even known.

//end rant   B:)

Considering how 6 (from what we were able to ID) or 7 (if the Drag Race one is confirmed)/10 seems to point into this direction maybe TARC9 is specifically their version of TARUS28, with a specific cast theme for the teams this season, like TARC6 Heroes Season.

At least this is what's been refreshing on the BBC's Race Around the World, with the more traditional ordinary people, instead of another ordinary person that got some fame or notoriety on social media or another reality show.

Still bother me less, than people pleading for a full out Celeb season out of TARUS.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 25, 2023, 05:49:40 PM
I think content creators single handedly  got us thru quarantine,  am glad that they are finally getting their flowers  :clap2:
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
April 26, 2023, 07:38:24 PM
CAN CONFIRM the Red/Blue team is Kimora Amour and Anastarzia Anaquway from Canada's Drag Race. I'll post the video confirming in the live thread soon.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
May 01, 2023, 03:19:32 PM
I believe this team is Katrina Kastner (@katkastner) and Tyler Smith (@smitty269). They've been dating for 4 years.

Also Tyler has quite the story. He was on a hockey team, but in 2018 on the way to a game, his bus got hit by a semi truck and over half of his teammates died. He was one of 12 survivors. He's now a mental health advocate.

https://www.dosomething.org/us/articles/tyler-smith-mental-health
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
May 01, 2023, 03:42:56 PM
No surprise TAR Canada would eventually cast one of the Humboldt Broncos survivors. I remember that horrible crash like it was yesterday <3

The truck driver is currently serving 8 years in prison.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
May 01, 2023, 07:49:06 PM
I suggested to Jon that a hockey player was needed, coz hockey is canada. Glad to see a male hockey contestant
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
Today at 04:13:10 PM
I think one of the unknown F/F team members is Lily Bateman (@l.a.b on Instagram). She's from Nova Scotia and is an Astronomy and Physics student at the University of Toronto (or maybe she graduated recently I'm not too sure).

I tried all day looking for her partner but I haven't been able to find a solid match. There is one photo on her Instagram with a red headed woman, but after doing some more digging I don't think it's her. I thought it might've been her mom for a moment, but her mom's been at different events throughout filming. I'm stumped 🤷🏻‍♂️
