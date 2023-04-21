Can someone do a list please that includes any/all other affiliations? Wondering if this is an ALL been in something else cast.



From what I can find with a quick search:Anwar & Ben (Blue M/M): Content Creators/Travel bloggers. Anwar is originally from Somalia and Ben is originally from Ethiopia. Found a few news articles written about Ben but they're all about traveling. [From Winnipeg]Allison & Eddie (Highlighter M/F): Seem to be influencers specializing in helping and coaching businesses to grow (Eddie specializing in personal trainers). They both seem to be bloggers too. [From Vancouver]Kayleen & Tyler (Amputee M/F): Tyler is a double leg amputee who is a surfer, snowboarder and skydiver. He competed in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics and has earned gold and bronze medals on snowboarding. Kayleen is an avid sailer and has her own blog. Her Instagram lists her as an athlete but other than sailing, I can't find anything she did. [From Campbell River, BC]Gail & Gisele (Orange F/F): Both are professional wrestlers signed to Impact Wrestling. Gail is retired now but competed in WWE where she won the championship in her first match. Gisele was born in The Philippines and transitioned from male to female over a decade ago but didn't publicly come out as trans until last year. [From Toronto]Jas & Derek (Neon M/M): Both are YouTubers and content creators that seem to specialize in "comedic" videos and do a bunch of random challenges, pranks, and vlogs. [From Vancouver]Joel & Shayla (Red M/F): Joel is an actor most known for a Canadian show called Trickster and received a Canadian screen award nomination for that show. Shayla has acted, but most known as an Instagram influencer, yoga instructor and runs an organization called Matriarch Movement, a non-profit platform and podcast aimed at amplifying Indigenous voices. She does a lot of work for First Nations people (they're both members of the Cumberland House Cree and Red River Métis nations).If that Blue with Red shorts team is Kimora from Drag Race, their partner could be their son Quincy (who they talked about on the show and is 19 now so old enough to race) or another drag queen. If it's another drag queen, my money would be on Anastarzia Anaquway who also competed on Canada's Drag Race a season before, are close friend and both originally from the Caribbean. (And Anastarzia was very recently followed by Jesse Storey on Instagram). But it could not be Kimora and all that speculation is mute.