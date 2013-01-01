Recap of teams so far:
1. F/F in orange and black (black backpacks, one has black shoes one has white shoes)
2. Eddie & Allison (highlighter green, blue backpacks, black shoes)
3. M amputee/F (male black shoes, woman white shoes, black backpacks)
4. Team in Blue w/Red shorts (blue backpacks)
5. M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink (both black shoes)
6. Ben & Anwar (Blue clothes and black backpacks)
7. F/F Redhead & Dirty Blonde(brunette?) (Redhead has black shoes/black backpack, dirty blonde has white shoes/light grey backpack)