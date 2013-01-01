« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS  (Read 605 times)

0 Members and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.

TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« on: Yesterday at 03:25:15 PM »
All contestant discussions and ID's go here!


 :conf:
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 PM »
Team - florescent green/yellow & black, blue backpacks

Eddie Parinas & Allison Seller, married Fitness Coaches and Entrepreneurs from Vancouver Island, BC

Go Team Rock!

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:30:55 PM »
WhooHoo!!  Our #1 team!!  :cheer:
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:36:35 PM »
Teams so far:

Eddie & Allison (highlighter yellow/blue backpacks)
FF in Black/Orange
MF - Male is Amputee
Team in Blue/Red
M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:01:21 PM »
Any asian teams sighted?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:07:38 PM »
Quote from: SuperWilly55 on Yesterday at 04:01:21 PM
Any asian teams sighted?

Teams will be shown as we find them. You can help by watching twitter and FB and other message boards!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:12:03 PM »
Possible team Blue/pink/purple ?

Patrick Dove and Mackenzie Dove
Brother and sister from Newfoundland

Patrick FB  https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=patrick%20kye
Mackenzie FB  https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=mackenzie%20dove
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:43 PM by jeanyesbc »
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:16:48 PM »
The team looks older than Patrick and Mackenzie to me, but maybe it's just a bad picture I can't tell.
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:52 PM »
I was going to say noses look different? But love all tries!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 PM »
I think this team might be Ben Chutta and Anwar Ahmed. Not sure their relationship, might just be friends, but they seem to be content creators/travel bloggers/podcasters

Ben's Insta: https://instagram.com/benchutta?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Anwar's Insta: https://instagram.com/anwarahmed4?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 PM »
The all girls team spotted at the Calgary airport kinda look like mother-daughter...which we never got on TARC right?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 PM »
Recap of teams so far:

1. F/F in orange and black (black backpacks, one has black shoes one has white shoes)
2. Eddie & Allison (highlighter green, blue backpacks, black shoes)
3. M amputee/F (male black shoes, woman white shoes, black backpacks)
4. Team in Blue w/Red shorts (blue backpacks)
5. M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink (both black shoes)
6. Ben & Anwar (Blue clothes and black backpacks)
7. F/F Redhead & Dirty Blonde(brunette?) (Redhead has black shoes/black backpack, dirty blonde has white shoes/light grey backpack)
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 PM »
From Dixie Bennett's video,
Looks like Ben & Anwar were the second team to get there
- M-M Fluo yellow team
- Red with yellow hat M-F
- M amputee/F

I think we are already at 9 teams! Only missing one  :cheer:
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:46:06 AM »
I don't think the task host said the neon yellow guy's name as Jazz, I think he said Jas.

Jas Sidhu and Derek Gerard. Content creators

Jas's Instagram: https://instagram.com/jassidhu95?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Derek's: https://instagram.com/derek_gerard?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:53:00 AM »
could the double amputee be Tyler Taylor? and girlfriend Kaylee Vanderrae? I don't know if this has been mentioned already?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:54:49 AM »
I think one of the orange girls is Gisele Shaw, a Filipino professional wrestler now living in Canada. Don't know who her partner is but probably another pro wrestler?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:56:09 AM »
Team plaid - Tyler Turner  & Kayleen VanderRee

Tyler IG - https://www.instagram.com/tyturner14/
Kayleen IG - https://www.instagram.com/fromsnowtosail/
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:03:23 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 12:54:49 AM
I think one of the orange girls is Gisele Shaw, a Filipino professional wrestler now living in Canada. Don't know who her partner is but probably another pro wrestler?

possibly Gail Kim Irvine?

https://instagram.com/gailkimitsme?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:31:25 AM »
Recap:

1. Gisele & Gail (Orange F/F)
2. Eddie & Allison (Highlighter yellow M/F)
3. Tyler & Kayleen (M/F amputee)
4. Team in Blue w/Red shorts (blue backpacks)
5. M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink (both black shoes)
6. Ben & Anwar (Blue clothes and black backpacks)
7. F/F Redhead & Dirty Blonde(brunette?) (Redhead has black shoes/black backpack, dirty blonde has white shoes/light grey backpack)
8. Red team with orangish yellow beanies
9. Jes & Derek (neon yellow M/M)
10. M/F in light blue beanies (F blonde)
Most likely a missing 11th team?
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:54:19 AM »
Red team with yellow beanies Joel & Shayla Oulette? Brother/sister.

Shayla's Instagram: https://instagram.com/shayla0h?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Joel's Instagram: https://instagram.com/joel.oulette?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: TARC9 DISCUSSION OF THE CONTESTANTS
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:59:11 AM »
Do we have a list of where the teams are from? Seems like there a quite a few from Vancouver.
