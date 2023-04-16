Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Another trans racer and first ever double amputee!! The only thing is that I wish there was more FF teams!
Everyone identified so far is either some sort of content creator or celebrity
Are any of these content creators or celebrities well-known?
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 07:20:19 PMAre any of these content creators or celebrities well-known?People have already been making a big deal online about the Wrestling girls (Orange F/F) and Joel from the Red team is going to be in the new live action Avatar series for Netflix
That's weird-- I haven't seen anyone discussing TARCAN9 online yet. Just this forum.
Only two FF teams sighted so far, am I correct?
