Author Topic: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 941 times)

TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« on: April 16, 2023, 05:06:55 PM »
We will be needing this  :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:25:47 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how the Peg works as the Starting Line city in early-ish springtime when it really should've hosted the Finale during May.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:30:09 PM »
Winnipeg! Yay! At least we're not starting in Ontario or British Columbia again this season!  :funny: :lol:

Can we safely assume that teams will be "racing across Canada" and not "racing across Canada and the world" again this season?
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:56:56 PM »
Last season's opener took place entirely in Quebec - to say nothing of the CAN4 premiere avoiding both BC as well as ON.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:12 PM by georgiapeach »
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 PM »
Calgary! Again! Boy oh boy, this is going to be a very long season!  :funny: :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:12:52 PM »
^

Castle Hill in Townsville says hi.

It remains to be seen if they'll hit up more unvisited locales such as Grande Prairie.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:36:01 AM »
Everyone identified so far is either some sort of content creator or celebrity  :groan:
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:34:36 AM »
Quite a low bar set by the precedent of Season 28: Social Media Edition.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:44:49 PM »
Props to TARCan's ever-progressive casting though if they've cast a trans racer for the second time.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:49:03 PM »
Another trans racer and first ever double amputee!!

The only thing is that I wish there was more FF teams!
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:37:35 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:49:03 PM
Another trans racer and first ever double amputee!!

The only thing is that I wish there was more FF teams!

I believe Jody Mitic was a double amputee in season one.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:16:02 PM »
^

Yes, for all of TARCAN's recent routing issues, its casts have hit the mark for a decade and counting.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 01:36:01 AM
Everyone identified so far is either some sort of content creator or celebrity  :groan:

Are any of these content creators or celebrities well-known?

TARCAN2 had Natalie Spooner, who was very well-known at the time.  Hell TARCAN1 had Hal and Joanne.  No one complained then.  Every time this comes up-- before anyone even watches the show-- it gives big 'oh those darn kids and their cell phones', shaking a fist at the sky vibes.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:25:24 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 07:20:19 PM
Are any of these content creators or celebrities well-known?
People have already been making a big deal online about the Wrestling girls (Orange F/F) and Joel from the Red team is going to be in the new live action Avatar series for Netflix
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 07:25:24 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 07:20:19 PM
Are any of these content creators or celebrities well-known?
People have already been making a big deal online about the Wrestling girls (Orange F/F) and Joel from the Red team is going to be in the new live action Avatar series for Netflix

That's weird-- I haven't seen anyone discussing TARCAN9 online yet.  Just this forum.

Also that's really exciting about the Avatar show-- I'll probably watch that too.  Good for him!  :)
Kind of like Ashley Callingbull from TARCAN4 being on 'Blackstone' before being on TARCAN... but no one complained about that either.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:01:54 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 07:51:59 PM
That's weird-- I haven't seen anyone discussing TARCAN9 online yet.  Just this forum.

Redmond reported the wrestlers' news.

https://twitter.com/RedmondSurvivor/status/1649804457578754058
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:10:15 PM »
^

Redmond O'Hanlon a.k.a. Martin Holmes, not Ramos from TAR29.
