TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:05:30 PM
I don't know what we are getting! Either it's a tar34 twins vs military bros,where they Were always 5minutes apart. Or a Ryan, dusty and Anthony /spencer bro alliance that we never fully experienced..The NEON team has been in every Ethiopian boys shot since episode uno :didimiss:
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:09:22 AM
This marks 10 years since TAR Canada began. They could do a switchback thing in Niagara Falls and revisit Oakes Garden Theatre (the first starting line) or the first task at Niagara Butterfly Conservatory.

Kinda like TAR25 did with its starting line.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #127 on: Today at 02:48:44 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 03, 2023, 10:04:39 AM
Leg 1: Calgary, AB (via Winnipeg, MB) = Gail/Gisele eliminated
Leg 2: Smithers, BC = Joel/Shayla or Eddie/Allison eliminated
Leg 3: Whistler, BC = F8 NEL
Leg 4: Victoria, BC = remainder of Joel/Shayla and Eddie/Allison eliminated
Leg 5: Tofino, BC = F7 NEL?
Leg 6: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:52:44 PM
I don't think Tofino was an NEL
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #129 on: Today at 02:53:41 PM
How come?
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #130 on: Today at 02:58:57 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 02:53:41 PM
How come?
Well Kayleen & Tyler, Kat & Tyler and the girls haven't been seen since then yet so there's no proof really.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:02:31 PM
So the F/F isn't the only unaccounted team contrary to what willzito2018 implied.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #132 on: Today at 03:03:18 PM
Team Drag Race is the only one seen in Niagara so far. Could be anyone.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #133 on: Today at 03:03:58 PM
Kimora/Starzy did clear the BC gauntlet.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #134 on: Today at 03:05:36 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 03:03:18 PM
Team Drag Race is the only one seen in Niagara so far. Could be anyone.
Derek & Jas, Ben & Awar and the unknown M/F team were both seen at the airport yesterday so that confirms them for this leg.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #135 on: Today at 03:08:52 PM
^

The proper spelling for the name of Ben's teammate is Anwar; both gents look well primed to outdo the BBCAN9 crossover from last season.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:00:24 PM
The woman who posted the photos at the pit stop said that she believes Derek & Jas checked in first (said they were the first to drive into town) then the unknown M/F and then Kimora & Starzy in third.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:25:57 PM
Teams seen at Victoria airport enroute to Ontario:
Ben and Anwar
Jas and Derek
Blue M/Purple F

Teams seen in Niagara on the Lake so far are:
Jas and Derek
Kimora and Anastarzia (btw what are their real names?)
Blue M/Purple F
Tyler (amputee) and Kayleen

missing (one or two may already be out):
Lily (blonde) and brunette F
Joel and Shayla
Tyler and Katrina (blue touques)

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:34:47 PM
Tyler & Katrina looked happy in their Pit Stop video in Leg 5 so it's not looking good for the other two unfortunately.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #139 on: Today at 05:18:42 PM
Looking through that video I think I see:

Unknown M/F talking with Ben & Anwar

Kat & Amputee Tyler sitting down

Kayleen, Starzy, Jas, Derek & Hockey Tyler talking.

No idea where Kimora is in that video but maybe they're with the unknowns and Ben & Anwar and just covered by the camera man.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #140 on: Today at 05:34:46 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 03:02:31 PM
So the F/F isn't the only unaccounted team contrary to what willzito2018 implied.

We knew they were likely out a few days ago already. Today's group sighting almost confirms this is probably the final 6. All of them standing around outside one shop, probably for some type of Hours of Operations thing.

My personal spec is:

Leg 1: Gisele and Gail
Leg 2: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla
Leg 3: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla
Leg 4: Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla
Leg 5: Lily and Red Haired F
Leg 6 (Today): NEL

No confirmation of this being an NEL, I just think they wouldn't be down to final 5 already.

I've busy during this season so far and haven't paid much attention to it, but if someone was eliminated today -- and even for the future eliminations -- we'd probably be able to tell within 24 hours of their elimination anyway, even without any sightings... iykyk.

Also shoutout to Jjw26 for providing so many sightings for this season!
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #141 on: Today at 05:40:01 PM
Based on what weve been seeing on social media and with sightings, its likely this:

Leg 1: Gisele & Gail
Leg 2: Eddie & Allison
Leg 3: Non-Elimination
Leg 4: Joel & Shayla
Leg 5: Lily & partner
Leg 6: Non-Elimination (most likely, as there are only 6 teams left)
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #142 on: Today at 06:17:29 PM
Technically, Tofino could also be NEL, and this an elimination!
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #143 on: Today at 06:18:52 PM
Quote from: stunami on Today at 06:17:29 PM
Technically, Tofino could also be NEL, and this an elimination!

Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Today at 05:40:01 PM
Based on what weve been seeing on social media
