TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
May 05, 2023, 04:41:53 PM
More sightings in NOTL

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/0ecr6y

From @HennaMazzocco on Twitter

I think I see Ben & Anwar and Tyler form Tyler & Katrina in this video
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
May 05, 2023, 07:41:20 PM
Henna Mazzocco sent me this photo on Instagram which is a more clearer photo of Kat from Kat & Tyler and Tyler from Tyler & Kayleen. She said that she took these around 5 PM local time which is after teams checked into the pit stop so seems like it was a Keep on Racing leg.

"I saw the group of participants run down the street and about 20 mins later they looked like they chartered a bus headed somewhere!"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
May 05, 2023, 09:05:08 PM
Also looks like filming took place here: https://124queen.com/ for the NOTL  leg

124 on Queen Hotel and Spa
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
May 05, 2023, 10:49:09 PM
More photos from NOTL (assuming it's after the pit stop considering they seem to be in no hurry)

From Jeannine Williams on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
May 05, 2023, 11:50:25 PM
Video from the Toronto airport from Thursday

https://streamable.com/1fjc0p

From yaapp7 on TikTok
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 10:26:39 AM
The next leg is scheduled to take place in Windsor, Ontario

With credits to WindsorSue, teams are now on the ground
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 10:48:27 AM
Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

is the first location per WindsorSue

First three teams are there, Tyler & Kayleen among them.

Possible detour
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 11:25:52 AM
Next task per Sue:

Reassemble Sculptures at Windsor sculpture park

"They are reassembling a block like sculpture from a sample"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 11:35:12 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 10:48:27 AM
Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

is the first location per WindsorSue

First three teams are there, Tyler & Kayleen among them.

Possible detour
Confirmation that whatever was there or after this was a Detour (Unknown M/F has a Detour clue in hand)

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/rv6cdw

From Kevin Jennen on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 11:36:55 AM


Pitstop from Yesterday -First team to arrive at the mat.

Tracey Frena
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 11:38:34 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:25:52 AM
Next task per Sue:

Reassemble Sculptures at Windsor sculpture park

"They are reassembling a block like sculpture from a sample"

Credit: Bevington Sharon






Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 12:05:58 PM
Looks like the statue v water center is the detour - Sue

Rock Bottom Brewery is the next stop, and it appears to be a RB. Kayleen looks like she is doing the rb - Sue
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 12:24:14 PM
VIDEO: https://streamable.com/ldrc1a

From Sandwichtowne on Instagram

That green sign says "Poker Face Off Rules"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 12:38:30 PM
Ben anwar and Tyler Kat just showed up to the RB - Sue

"Looks like a memorization task and they're only letting one in at a time"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 12:54:23 PM
Another sighting from the aquatic centre.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 01:04:31 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 12:05:58 PM
Looks like the statue v water center is the detour - Sue

Rock Bottom Brewery is the next stop, and it appears to be a RB. Kayleen looks like she is doing the rb - Sue

Update: THIS was not the RB, rather a face off! It was a poker related task.

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 01:15:50 PM
Wow! Thanks for all the gathering of sightings everyone!
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 01:24:52 PM
Teams headed in the direction of Tecumseh - Sue. Unknown fin destination
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 02:07:03 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury

Team may be lost. Sue is headed to Point Pelee to scout if that is the PS.

PP unlikely to be PS - Sue
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 04:50:45 PM
Great job everyone!! Sue you are AMAZING!!

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 05:36:04 PM
Photo of a flag in Windsor on Twitter. TARCAN8 winner and Windsor native Craig quote tweeted it saying he thinks that is Willistead Manor. Possible pit stop location? (Unless Sue has a sighting there)

From @nicolejg44 on Twitter
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 06:26:33 PM
No...we drove by several times, ruled it out. That HAD to be the pitstop????
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 08:07:09 PM
Windsor Leg Summary:

It was actually my daughter and I who drove around, with my daughter doing the driving.

There were 7 Chevy Equinox parked in the Windsor ViaRail Station. Five red; one white; and one blue. We kept track by license plate numbers, but I won't put them here.

Blue- Believed to be Crew
Red - Unknown (as in we didn't see them)*
Red-  Jas and Derek
Red-  Tyler and Kayleen
Red-  Ben and Anwar
Red- Tyler and Kat
White- unknown f/m couple

We decided to follow the first two cars who left together.

First stop was The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre:
Three teams arrived here, but we could only identify Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kayleen. They stayed for only a few minutes then left.

We followed them to Centennial Park on Riverside Dr W. Abt 5 minutes from the Aquatics Centre. They ran west from the parking lot to the Sculpture park task. Two more teams came in: The Unknown M/F and Jas & Derek, stayed abt 10 minutes then left in the same order.* First to complete the Sculpture task was Tyler and Kay. We followed them. Drove past Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kat still doing the task. Time was 12:59PM.

Face Off (poker) was at Rock Bottom Bar on Sandwich St in Sandwich (abt a 5 minute drive from the Sculpture park). Tyler and Kay waited outside for a long time before Tyler & Kat arrived at 1:37PM*, narrowly beating Ben & Anwar. (at first we thought this to be a RB until we saw the sign. Apologies)

Tyler & Kat must have beat Tyler & Kay in the first round as they were out first. Ben and Anwar went in, but we followed the lead.

Followed Tyler and Kat along the 401 eastbound, exited at Tilbury southbound all the way to a small "town" Coatsworth and a dirt road. That is where we turned around, but saw Tyler and Kay going in the opposite direction.

*my spec on this will be posted in the speculation/discussion of spoiler
Pics and videos of them at train station to follow.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Yesterday at 10:36:26 PM
Interesting video of Ben & Anwar helping Tyler & Kat finish the sculpture task before they even finished their own. Alliance?

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/6q18a9

From Heath Bev on Facebook (they have a lot of videos and photos but none of them really provide much new information other than this one so I didn't feel like I needed to include them)
