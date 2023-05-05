Windsor Leg Summary:



It was actually my daughter and I who drove around, with my daughter doing the driving.



There were 7 Chevy Equinox parked in the Windsor ViaRail Station. Five red; one white; and one blue. We kept track by license plate numbers, but I won't put them here.



Blue- Believed to be Crew

Red - Unknown (as in we didn't see them)*

Red- Jas and Derek

Red- Tyler and Kayleen

Red- Ben and Anwar

Red- Tyler and Kat

White- unknown f/m couple



We decided to follow the first two cars who left together.



First stop was The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre:

Three teams arrived here, but we could only identify Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kayleen. They stayed for only a few minutes then left.



We followed them to Centennial Park on Riverside Dr W. Abt 5 minutes from the Aquatics Centre. They ran west from the parking lot to the Sculpture park task. Two more teams came in: The Unknown M/F and Jas & Derek, stayed abt 10 minutes then left in the same order.* First to complete the Sculpture task was Tyler and Kay. We followed them. Drove past Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kat still doing the task. Time was 12:59PM.



Face Off (poker) was at Rock Bottom Bar on Sandwich St in Sandwich (abt a 5 minute drive from the Sculpture park). Tyler and Kay waited outside for a long time before Tyler & Kat arrived at 1:37PM*, narrowly beating Ben & Anwar. (at first we thought this to be a RB until we saw the sign. Apologies)



Tyler & Kat must have beat Tyler & Kay in the first round as they were out first. Ben and Anwar went in, but we followed the lead.



Followed Tyler and Kat along the 401 eastbound, exited at Tilbury southbound all the way to a small "town" Coatsworth and a dirt road. That is where we turned around, but saw Tyler and Kay going in the opposite direction.



*my spec on this will be posted in the speculation/discussion of spoiler

Pics and videos of them at train station to follow.