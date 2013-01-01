Henna Mazzocco sent me this photo on Instagram which is a more clearer photo of Kat from Kat & Tyler and Tyler from Tyler & Kayleen. She said that she took these around 5 PM local time which is after teams checked into the pit stop so seems like it was a Keep on Racing leg.



"I saw the group of participants run down the street and about 20 mins later they looked like they chartered a bus headed somewhere!"