Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centreis the first location per WindsorSueFirst three teams are there, Tyler & Kayleen among them.Possible detour
Next task per Sue:Reassemble Sculptures at Windsor sculpture park"They are reassembling a block like sculpture from a sample"
Looks like the statue v water center is the detour - SueRock Bottom Brewery is the next stop, and it appears to be a RB. Kayleen looks like she is doing the rb - Sue
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury
