TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 04:41:53 PM »
More sightings in NOTL

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/0ecr6y

From @HennaMazzocco on Twitter

I think I see Ben & Anwar and Tyler form Tyler & Katrina in this video
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 PM »
Henna Mazzocco sent me this photo on Instagram which is a more clearer photo of Kat from Kat & Tyler and Tyler from Tyler & Kayleen. She said that she took these around 5 PM local time which is after teams checked into the pit stop so seems like it was a Keep on Racing leg.

"I saw the group of participants run down the street and about 20 mins later they looked like they chartered a bus headed somewhere!"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 PM »
Also looks like filming took place here: https://124queen.com/ for the NOTL  leg

124 on Queen Hotel and Spa
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 PM »
More photos from NOTL (assuming it's after the pit stop considering they seem to be in no hurry)

From Jeannine Williams on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 PM »
Video from the Toronto airport from Thursday

https://streamable.com/1fjc0p

From yaapp7 on TikTok
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:26:39 AM »
The next leg is scheduled to take place in Windsor, Ontario

With credits to WindsorSue, teams are now on the ground
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:48:27 AM »
Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

is the first location per WindsorSue

First three teams are there, Tyler & Kayleen among them.

Possible detour
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:25:52 AM »
Next task per Sue:

Reassemble Sculptures at Windsor sculpture park

"They are reassembling a block like sculpture from a sample"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:35:12 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 10:48:27 AM
Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

is the first location per WindsorSue

First three teams are there, Tyler & Kayleen among them.

Possible detour
Confirmation that whatever was there or after this was a Detour (Unknown M/F has a Detour clue in hand)

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/rv6cdw

From Kevin Jennen on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:36:55 AM »


Pitstop from Yesterday -First team to arrive at the mat.

Tracey Frena
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 11:25:52 AM
Next task per Sue:

Reassemble Sculptures at Windsor sculpture park

"They are reassembling a block like sculpture from a sample"

Credit: Bevington Sharon






Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:05:58 PM »
Looks like the statue v water center is the detour - Sue

Rock Bottom Brewery is the next stop, and it appears to be a RB. Kayleen looks like she is doing the rb - Sue
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:24:14 PM »
VIDEO: https://streamable.com/ldrc1a

From Sandwichtowne on Instagram

That green sign says "Poker Face Off Rules"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:38:30 PM »
Ben anwar and Tyler Kat just showed up to the RB - Sue

"Looks like a memorization task and they're only letting one in at a time"
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:54:23 PM »
Another sighting from the aquatic centre.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:04:31 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 12:05:58 PM
Looks like the statue v water center is the detour - Sue

Rock Bottom Brewery is the next stop, and it appears to be a RB. Kayleen looks like she is doing the rb - Sue

Update: THIS was not the RB, rather a face off! It was a poker related task.

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:15:50 PM »
Wow! Thanks for all the gathering of sightings everyone!
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:24:52 PM »
Teams headed in the direction of Tecumseh - Sue. Unknown fin destination
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:48:45 PM »
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:07:03 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury

Team may be lost. Sue is headed to Point Pelee to scout if that is the PS.

PP unlikely to be PS - Sue
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:50:45 PM »
Great job everyone!! Sue you are AMAZING!!

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:36:04 PM »
Photo of a flag in Windsor on Twitter. TARCAN8 winner Craig quote tweeted it saying he thinks that Willistead Manor. Possible pit stop location? (Unless Sue has a sighting there)

From @nicolejg44 on Twitter
