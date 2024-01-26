« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL  (Read 28105 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEMIFINALS
« Reply #750 on: January 26, 2024, 08:43:57 PM »
Live update:

The audience voting made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com decided that Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte advances to the finals.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEMIFINALS
« Reply #751 on: January 26, 2024, 09:13:13 PM »
THIRD RHYTHM - COUPLE'S BEST GALA (BACHATA):





Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: 0 (1 vote: Angel De Brito)

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 1 (3 vote: Carolina Ardohain, Moria Casán & Aníbal Pachano)


Accumulated score: 1-2
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEMIFINALS
« Reply #752 on: January 26, 2024, 09:14:03 PM »
This is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - 47,3 % (ELIMINATED)
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - 52,7 %

FINAL SCORE: 1-5
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEMIFINALS
« Reply #753 on: January 27, 2024, 05:21:35 AM »
The videos from the performances in the last rhythm haven't been uploaded yet on the AmericaTV YouTube channel, that's why they aren't posted. However, yesterday's full episode is already posted in the corresponding thread, so you can see them there.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #754 on: January 27, 2024, 05:45:05 AM »
WHO ARE GOING TO BE THE WINNERS?


Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #755 on: January 27, 2024, 05:47:56 AM »
Season finale poll is up!
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #756 on: January 27, 2024, 05:49:23 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 24, 2024, 09:59:40 AM
On yesterday's gala Marcelo told about the chance that we could have a jury of five for the Finals.

Speculation is that Marcelo Polino would be returning to join the jury.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #757 on: January 27, 2024, 06:37:25 PM »
List of the songs danced by each couples on each rhythm chosen for the finals during their previous performances of the same this season (be aware that not all the rhythms were performed by the two couples this season):

TANGO:



BALLROOM:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Smooth (Carlos Santana ft. Rob Thomas)
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Houdini (Dua Lipa)

CUMBIA:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Yo me enamoré (Amar Azul) / Te vas (Américo) *
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Si me tomo una cerveza (Migrantes) *
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Amor de La Salada (Rocío Quiroz)

URBAN:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Unholy (Nova Twins Remix) (Sam Smith & Kim Petras) / Boss Bitch (Veronique) **
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36 (Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso) **
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Ain't your mama / Let's get loud / Get right (Jennifer Lopez) ***
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Duele (Tini Stoessel ft. John C.) ***


* This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 8, the first time by Noelia Pompa.
** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 2 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Noelia Pompa.
*** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Florencia Vigna.
« Last Edit: January 27, 2024, 06:50:31 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #758 on: January 27, 2024, 06:50:09 PM »
This is how each couple finished on each rhythm round (be aware that not all the rhythms were performed by the two couples this season):

TANGO:


BALLROOM:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 36 points - 4th.
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 40 points - 1st.

CUMBIA:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 40 points - 1st. *
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 37 points - 5th. *
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 40 points - 1st.

URBAN:
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 37 points - 1st. **
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 38 points - 1st. **
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 40 points - 2nd. ***
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 36 points - 4th. ***


* This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 8, the first time by Noelia Pompa.
** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 2 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Noelia Pompa.
*** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Florencia Vigna.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #759 on: Today at 06:50:30 AM »
WELCOME

TO THE

DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023

SEASON FINALE!

 :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:



Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone

VS.



Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte


RHYTHMS TO DANCE:
TANGO
BALLROOM
CUMBIA
URBAN MIX
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:38:33 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 27, 2024, 05:49:23 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 24, 2024, 09:59:40 AM
On yesterday's gala Marcelo told about the chance that we could have a jury of five for the Finals.

Speculation is that Marcelo Polino would be returning to join the jury.

Marcelo Polino is going to be on the jury tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:39:24 AM »
As it happened in the premiere, singer Luck-Ra will be performing tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13194
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SEASON FINALE! / POLL
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:40:39 AM »
Couples will be dancing three rhythms in the following order:

CUMBIA
TANGO
BALLROOM/URBAN (couple's choice)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 