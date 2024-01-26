List of the songs danced by each couples on each rhythm chosen for the finals during their previous performances of the same this season (be aware that not all the rhythms were performed by the two couples this season):



TANGO:







BALLROOM:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Smooth (Carlos Santana ft. Rob Thomas)

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Houdini (Dua Lipa)



CUMBIA:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Yo me enamoré (Amar Azul) / Te vas (Américo) *

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Si me tomo una cerveza (Migrantes) *

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Amor de La Salada (Rocío Quiroz)



URBAN:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Unholy (Nova Twins Remix) (Sam Smith & Kim Petras) / Boss Bitch (Veronique) **

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36 (Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso) **

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Ain't your mama / Let's get loud / Get right (Jennifer Lopez) ***

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Duele (Tini Stoessel ft. John C.) ***





* This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 8, the first time by Noelia Pompa.

** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 2 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Noelia Pompa.

*** This couple performed this rhythm two times: in ROUND 4 and in ROUND 9, the first time by Florencia Vigna.