This was posted on the Wiki page from the show and I believe that is a good way to measure the performance of the eight remaining couples: the whole ammount of points that each couple received during the season.



Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 469 points

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 458 points *

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 429 points **

Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales: 393 points

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona: 365 points

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz: 350 points

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez: 311 points

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: 279 points



* These points include Florencia Vigna scores.

** These points include Noelia Pompa scores.