Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 13/BACHATA
« Reply #675 on: January 23, 2024, 07:47:03 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 30
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 29
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 26
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 26
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 25
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 23
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 21
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 18
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 16
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 14

These scores don't include the secret vote from Angel De Brito, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 13/BACHATA
« Reply #676 on: January 23, 2024, 07:47:32 PM »
Live update:

Couples are doing the last nomination of the season.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 13/BACHATA
« Reply #677 on: January 23, 2024, 08:07:22 PM »
Nomination:

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz: 5 votes (Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez / Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone / Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales / Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona / Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña)

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 3 votes (Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte / Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz/ Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba)

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 2 votes (Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz / Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 13/BACHATA
« Reply #678 on: January 23, 2024, 08:12:45 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 30 + 9 = 39
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 29 + 9 = 38
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 26 + 8 = 34
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 26 + 2 = 28
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 25 + 3 = 28
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 23 + 4 = 27
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 21 + 3 = 24
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 18 + 6 = 24
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 16 + 3 = 19
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 14 + 3 = 17


To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 28 points.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 13/BACHATA
« Reply #679 on: January 23, 2024, 08:48:56 PM »
The jury decided to save three couples in the following order:

1. Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales (by Angel De Brito)
2. Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (by Flor Vigna)
3. Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona (by Moria Casán)

And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - 34,2 % (ELIMINATED)
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - 53,9 %
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - 11,9 % (ELIMINATED)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 06:21:15 AM »
Final eight! Which ones of these couples will reach the semifinals?

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 07:58:30 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 22, 2024, 06:12:43 PM
On the next Wednesday' Super Duel, the couples would be dancing TANGO.

Scratch this, it's going to be FREE CHOICE.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 08:02:21 AM »
Also, still to be confirmed, these would be the rhythm to be performed in each Semifinal and the Final on Monday:

SEMIFINAL 1 (THURSDAY):

DISCO
CUARTETO
COUPLE'S BEST GALA
SALSA

SEMIFINAL 2 (FRIDAY):

DISCO
CUARTETO
COUPLE'S BEST GALA
REGGAETON

FINALS (MONDAY):
TANGO
BALLROOM
CUMBIA
URBAN MIX
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:21:39 AM »
This was posted on the Wiki page from the show and I believe that is a good way to measure the performance of the eight remaining couples: the whole ammount of points that each couple received during the season.

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 469 points
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 458 points *
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 429 points **
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales: 393 points
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona: 365 points
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz: 350 points
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez: 311 points
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña: 279 points

* These points include Florencia Vigna scores.
** These points include Noelia Pompa scores.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 AM »
On yesterday's gala Marcelo told about the chance that we could have a jury of five for the Finals.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 AM »
As I always said, any opinion is welcomed here. Feel free to discuss about the contestants, any aspect of the performances and the scores if you want to.  ;)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 PM »
The level of this Superduel is... wow!
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 PM »
Superduel is over. Time to know which couples advance to the semifinals.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 08:42:05 PM »
First save from the jury is a logical choice, according to the numbers.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 08:43:25 PM »
Duel:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone (Hip Hop)

video

Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales (Latino Fusion)

video

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (Urban mix)

video

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba (Ballroom Rumba)

video

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez (Arabic)

video

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz (Cha Cha Cha Ballroom)

video

Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona (Rhythms Mix)

video

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte (Flamenco)

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Work it (Missy Elliott)
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Magdalena, mi amor (Quimbara) (DLG)
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Eye of the tiger (Survivor) / Dance crip (Trueno) / Summer 22 (DJ De La Cruz)
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Perfidia (Luis Miguel)
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Ojos así (Shakira)
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Vogue (Madonna)
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Happy (Pharrel Williams)
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Bulería (David Bisbal)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 08:54:03 PM »
Second save is an unexpected choice.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 PM »
And we have our four semifinalists!

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 09:07:44 PM »
After the Duel, the jury decided to save two teams by unanimous decision:

1. Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba


2. Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone


And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - 26,9 %


Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - 23,4 %


Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - (ELIMINATED)
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez  - (ELIMINATED)
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - (ELIMINATED) 
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - (ELIMINATED)

No percentages were shown for the eliminated teams.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - SUPERDUEL
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM »
These are the pairings for the semifinals:

video

SEMIFINAL 1 (Thursday)
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba

SEMIFINAL 2 (Friday)
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña
