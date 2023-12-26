« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX  (Read 19545 times)

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #525 on: December 26, 2023, 08:39:28 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Esa malvada (Volcán)
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Una cerveza (Rodrigo Tapari)
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Estoy saliendo con un chabón (Los Sultanes)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #526 on: December 27, 2023, 10:10:55 AM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio

This list is subject to last minute changes.

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #527 on: December 27, 2023, 07:45:20 PM »
Another perfect score! For the ninth time on the season one team reaches 30 points in a gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #528 on: December 27, 2023, 07:56:54 PM »
Forty second 0 from the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #529 on: December 27, 2023, 08:09:53 PM »
Last gala:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 30

video

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #530 on: December 27, 2023, 08:10:18 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & A. Pachano)

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 10 + 10 + ? + 10 = 30

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio: 0 + 5 + ? + 5 = 10
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #531 on: December 27, 2023, 08:10:45 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Violeta (Alcides)
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Se parece mas a tí (Jambao)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #532 on: December 27, 2023, 08:11:38 PM »
Live update:

Teams are starting this round's nomination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #533 on: December 27, 2023, 08:23:54 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 30
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 30
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 30
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 30
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 27
Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 23
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 23
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 22
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 22
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 21
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 20
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 20
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 19
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 18
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 14
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 6

These scores don't include the secret vote from Moria Casán, that will be revealed tomorrow on the elimination gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #534 on: December 27, 2023, 08:35:29 PM »
News update:

Bicho Gómez has announced that he's leaving the show. Production will decide if his team is eliminated from the competition or if Anita Martinez will continue - if she survives this round - with a new partner.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #535 on: December 27, 2023, 08:37:20 PM »
Due to not having more time, nomination and elimination will continue tomorrow.

Show content
(So far, with six votes counted, one couple is leading the board with 5 votes)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #536 on: December 28, 2023, 07:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on December 27, 2023, 08:35:29 PM
News update:

Bicho Gómez has announced that he's leaving the show. Production will decide if his team is eliminated from the competition or if Anita Martinez will continue - if she survives this round - with a new partner.

They have been eliminated.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #537 on: December 28, 2023, 07:31:00 PM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #538 on: December 28, 2023, 08:23:33 PM »
Nomination:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 11 votes (Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona / Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña / Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz / Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio / Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez / Constanza Romero & José Díaz / Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales / Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería / Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro / Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda / Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre)

Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera: 3 votes (Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López / Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone / Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte)

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 2 votes (Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez / Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba)

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez: 1 vote (Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz)

Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López: 1 vote (Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #539 on: December 28, 2023, 08:27:07 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Moria Casán secret votes were revealed:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 30 + 10 = 40
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 30 + 10 = 40
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 30 + 10 = 40
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 30 + 9 = 39
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 27 + 10 = 37
Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 22 + 8 = 30
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 21 + 9 = 30
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 20 + 9 = 29
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 19 + 10 = 29
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 22 + 6 = 28
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 18 + 10 = 28
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 20 + 7 = 27
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 14 + 5 = 19
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 6 + 10 = 16
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 4 = 14
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 5 = 15


To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 20 points.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #540 on: December 28, 2023, 08:45:57 PM »
First gala:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 29

video

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 13

video


This round the secret vote is held by Aníbal Pachano.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #541 on: December 28, 2023, 08:46:30 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & A. Pachano)

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 10 + 10 + 9 + ? = 29

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: 2 + 6 + 5 + ? = 13
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #542 on: December 28, 2023, 08:46:58 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36 (Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso)
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Los del espacio (LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One & FMK)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
« Reply #543 on: December 28, 2023, 08:47:22 PM »
The jury decided to save two couples in the following order:

1. Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte (by Moria Casán)
2. Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña (by Anibal Pachano)

And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :


Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - 48,5 % (ELIMINATED)
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - 51,5 %
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 07:50:19 AM »
News update:

Charlotte Caniggia won't be performing on this round as she asked production for taking some vacation days. She's going to be replaced by her sister-in-law Melody Luz. However, as she said she was going to take one week and later decided to add another one, her replacement will be allowed to perform only on this round. If she's not coming back for the next round, she'll be sent straight to the elimination.

Also, this is the last allowed replacement of the season. From now on - and with the only exception of a severe health problem - if any contestant can not participate on a gala it will be sent straight to the elimination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 07:12:21 PM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Melody Luz & Jesus Vinent Herrera
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 08:32:17 PM »
Second gala:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 21

video

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 17

video

Melody Luz & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 21

video

Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM »
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & A. Pachano)

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 4 + 7 + 10 + ? = 21

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez: 3 + 5 + 9 + ? = 17

Melody Luz & Jesus Vinent Herrera: 4 + 9 + 8 + ? = 21

Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda: 6 + 6 + 5 + ? = 17
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - La original (Emilia Mernes & Tini Stoessel)
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 (Bizarrap & Quevedo)
Melody Luz & Jesus Vinent Herrera - GTA.mp3 (Emilia Mernes)
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - La nena de Argentina (María Becerra)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 9/URBAN MIX
« Reply #549 on: Today at 06:37:55 AM »
We'll have show on Monday night. However that episode was recorded yesterday evening.
