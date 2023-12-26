News update:



Charlotte Caniggia won't be performing on this round as she asked production for taking some vacation days. She's going to be replaced by her sister-in-law Melody Luz. However, as she said she was going to take one week and later decided to add another one, her replacement will be allowed to perform only on this round. If she's not coming back for the next round, she'll be sent straight to the elimination.



Also, this is the last allowed replacement of the season. From now on - and with the only exception of a severe health problem - if any contestant can not participate on a gala it will be sent straight to the elimination.