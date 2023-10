The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:



Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 27 + 10 = 37

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 27 + 10 = 37

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 27 + 8 = 35

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26 + 9 = 35

Mónica Farro & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 25 + 8 = 33

Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 23 + 8 = 31

Noelia Pompa & Sandro Leone - Score: 22 + 8 = 30

Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 21 + 9 = 30 *

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 20 + 9 = 29

Guido Zaffora & Julia Pérez - Score: 22 + 6 = 28

Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 17 + 10 = 27

Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 21 + 5 = 26

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 3 = 25

Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 21 + 4 = 25

Eva Bargiela & Uriel Luna Sambrán - Score: 21 + 3 = 24

Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 20 + 0 = 20

Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 19 + 4 = 23

Juliana Díaz & Rodrigo Gutta - Score: 19 + 5 = 24

Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 16 + 5 = 21

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 16 + 4 = 20

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Martini - Score: 15 + 2 = 17

Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 10 + 4 = 15

Martín Salwe & Milett Figueroa - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Tomás Holder & Agostina Caute - Score: 10 + 3 = 13

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 11 + 0 = 11







To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 18 points.



*This team had the highest number of votes (3) from the rest of the teams and was sent to the elimination.



EDIT: As the two couples who had the highest number of votes were already in the elimination due to their score, and as was stated in the rules, the third couple in order was sent to the elimination.