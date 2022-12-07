« previous next »
S43: "Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks" (12/14/2022, Season Finale)
THE FINAL 5 CASTAWAYS BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE 2-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE 1-HOUR REUNION SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14



Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks  The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four. Also, two castaways will have to make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S43: "Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks" (12/14/2022, Season Finale)
Survivor - Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KVxtsrrGlII" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KVxtsrrGlII</a>

Survivor - Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mGgoALw1UDU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mGgoALw1UDU</a>
Re: S43: "Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks" (12/14/2022, Season Finale)
CASSIDY GOT ROBBED....!!!  :furious: :furious:
Can't believe Gabler won with 7-1 vote
I like Carla in the beginning but hate her and lost respect after saying "If you vote me me out, like i'm gonna slander your name to the jury" to Cassidy
