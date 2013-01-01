« previous next »
Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)

Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 PM »
1. Rate the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. Who will win The Amazing Race?
5. Who will get 2nd?
6. And 3rd?
7. Who do you want to win?
8. Who don't you want to win?
9. Who wins according to your heart and brain?
10. Who says the final title quote?
11. Why?
12. Did you focus on something that only mattered? 
Re: Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM »
1. Rate the last episode? 9/10
2. Best part? Iceland is beautiful. And they did the Expedia sponsorship well & didn't overdo it.
3. Worst? Of all the ways to go out, sucks that Aubrey & David go out this way.
4. Who will win The Amazing Race? Luis & Michelle
5. Who will get 2nd? Emily & Molly
6. And 3rd? Derek & Claire
7. Who do you want to win? I've been rooting for the Korean-Jewish reunited twins since day one.
8. Who don't you want to win? Derek & Claire
9. Who wins according to your heart and brain? Luis & Michelle
10. Who says the final title quote? Any of the remaining racers.
11. Why? It's really the only leg that matters.
12. Did you focus on something that only mattered? Relationships with family. Don't ask.
Re: Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:22:18 AM »
1. Rate the last episode? 10/10
2. Best part? The twins surviving it.
3. Worst? I guess the whole David scenario and how it happened...sad.
4. Who will win The Amazing Race? Luis and Michelle
5. Who will get 2nd? Derek and Claire
6. And 3rd? Emily and Molly
7. Who do you want to win? Emily and Molly or Derek and Claire
8. Who don't you want to win? Luis and Michelle (I like them as well...but least than the others)
9. Who wins according to your heart and brain? Luis and Michelle
10. Who says the final title quote? Luis
11. Why? Because it's truth.
12. Did you focus on something that only mattered? Everyday I do.
