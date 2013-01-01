« previous next »
Author Topic: Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)  (Read 134 times)

Offline ghmorello

Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 PM »
1. Rate the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. Who will win The Amazing Race?
5. Who will get 2nd?
6. And 3rd?
7. Who do you want to win?
8. Who don't you want to win?
9. Who wins according to your heart and brain?
10. Who says the final title quote?
11. Why?
12. Did you focus on something that only mattered? 
Offline redskevin88

Re: Teams Race In The Only Leg That Matters (Finale Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM »
1. Rate the last episode? 9/10
2. Best part? Iceland is beautiful. And they did the Expedia sponsorship well & didn't overdo it.
3. Worst? Of all the ways to go out, sucks that Aubrey & David go out this way.
4. Who will win The Amazing Race? Luis & Michelle
5. Who will get 2nd? Emily & Molly
6. And 3rd? Derek & Claire
7. Who do you want to win? I've been rooting for the Korean-Jewish reunited twins since day one.
8. Who don't you want to win? Derek & Claire
9. Who wins according to your heart and brain? Luis & Michelle
10. Who says the final title quote? Any of the remaining racers.
11. Why? It's really the only leg that matters.
12. Did you focus on something that only mattered? Relationships with family. Don't ask.
