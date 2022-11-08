« previous next »
Author Topic: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards  (Read 547 times)

The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« on: November 08, 2022, 08:22:26 AM »
Sunday, February 26, 2023 on Youtube & Netflix

Host TBA

Nominations Announcement on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #1 on: January 11, 2023, 10:19:40 AM »
And The Nominees Are...

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of War
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1983
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sally Field
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:24 PM »
Presented on the red carpet...

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Top Gun: Maverick

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Stranger Things
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:58:33 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

AND THE ACTOR GOES TO...
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:35:32 PM »
FEMALE ACTOR IN TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

MALE ACTOR IN TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIESS

Sam Elliott, 1883
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:43:38 PM »
FEMALE ACTOR IN COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart, Hacks

MALE ACTOR IN COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:59:01 PM »
ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 PM »
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sally Field
Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM »
FEMALE ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

MALE ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 PM »
ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The White Lotus

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once





Re: The 29th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 PM »
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All At Once

THE END
