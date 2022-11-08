And The Nominees Are...



FILM



Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture



Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking



Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role



Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle



Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse



Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



Avatar: The Way of War

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King



TELEVISION



Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series



Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus



Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series



Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance



Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria



Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1983

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series



Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things



Lifetime Achievement Award



Sally Field