FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AMAZING RACE HISTORY, TEAMS TRAVEL TO THE KINGDOM OF JORDAN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

The Amazing Race of Arabia  For the first time in AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan. They will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, search the Wadi Rum desert and visit the ancient city of Petra, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.