FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AMAZING RACE HISTORY, TEAMS TRAVEL TO THE KINGDOM OF JORDAN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
The Amazing Race of Arabia For the first time in AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan. They will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, search the Wadi Rum desert and visit the ancient city of Petra, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.