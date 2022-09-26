« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR34: Ep 3: "It's All in the Details" (10/5/2022)  (Read 925 times)

TAR34: Ep 3: "It's All in the Details" (10/5/2022)
« on: September 26, 2022, 09:53:09 AM »
TEAMS START A MEGALEG IN BOLOGNA, ITALY, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5



Its All in the Details  Teams start a Megaleg in Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of parmigiano cheese and build a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle, on the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Its All in the Details  Teams start a Megaleg in Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of parmigiano cheese and build a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle, on the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host. Pictured (L-R): Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert, Linton Atkinson, Abby Garrett, Will Freeman, Aubrey Ares, and David Hernandez. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iX_25SVukOE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iX_25SVukOE</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
Press Pics















Cool, looks like the Anatomical Theatre in the University of Bologna!

The famous painting by Rembrandt was set in Amsterdam, though.
so lets see

superbike assembling is most likely an RB
the task involving anatomy is def a task for the first part of the leg, most likely a part of the detour task
the cheese delivery task is most likely a part of the detour task
the sculpting task is most likely an RB task for the second part of the mega leg, kinda interesting they put it on the press pics for ep 3
Amazing Race - It's All in the Details (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOORmgEO4m0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOORmgEO4m0</a>

Amazing Race - It's All in the Details (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ApvGRZMZqGk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ApvGRZMZqGk</a>

Amazing Race - It's All in the Details (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A86hvUZ-Zns" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A86hvUZ-Zns</a>
