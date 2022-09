TEAMS START A MEGALEG IN BOLOGNA, ITALY, ON “THE AMAZING RACE,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

“It’s All in the Details” – Teams start a Megaleg in Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of parmigiano cheese and build a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle, on the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.