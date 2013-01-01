« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 280 times)

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Yesterday at 02:50:23 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 AM »
And we're into leg 2 in Belize.
4 of the 5 sidelined teams that missed the entire Colombia section of the race, are back. The cops are still not cleared. And like what's done before, there's Speed Bump ahead for those 4.
Weird having more teams back for a shorter episode. Wished they were cleared to return a leg earlier. The outcome from last night, would probably be different.

They're so close to Guatamela, that I am a bit surprised, that they didn't try to fit a visit there, to add another country to the route.
Teams freaking out about the tarantula, was funny for me, cause at least from my foreigner POV, the stereotype is that Australia is where the huge animals are more common.


Placing the Speed Bump at the first half of the leg, seems like a more fair placement, instead of right before the pit stop.
It was awesome that the Dragon Boat moms got to be the first to reach it and complete it.
Kelly and Georgia got to bond with the principal. Kept expecting them to go all Diana, if there children around.

Detour at the mayan ruins was cool. Someone well versed in Sudoku or Picross, I assume would be good with the puzzle side.
And as shown in the previews, we had the issue with Fliss and Totie, with Fliss spraining her ankle on the way to the detour, and needing to be med-evacuated, which takes them out of the race. I wonder if this leg was meant as an ELim or Non-ELim originally. I am going with Elim, so their WD, probably saved a team.
Oddly, all teams that have been racing so far chose the score side, while most of the returning teams opted to go to Solve. Except for the Dragon Boat moms, who got through Score very quickly.

The Mayan calendar ARI was also awesome. Teams canoeing through the river allowed for some funny moments, but this could've worked as a RB.

And another great choice of placement for the PIt Stop. Simply gorgeous.

Show content
Lauren & Steph are not spotted in the preview, so they don't rejoin until they head to mexico.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:44 AM by NumfarPTB »
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 AM »
Glad to see the iso teams back! Well, 4 of out 5 of them. Hopefully this is the end of new cases in the race.

Show content
Sad for Fliss & Tottie. There must be no crappier way to be eliminated from Amazing Race than a medevac. Even if they did finish the leg, that climb to the Pit Stop would have been hell on crutches
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:04 PM »
Just for a moment we had double the amount of teams.

The charity work was nice but was draining for the teams. Such a cool backdrop for the Detour. Even with notes teams struggled with the calendar task. This is up there with one of the more stunning locations for a Pit Stop.

Show content
Sad to see Fliss twist her ankle right after coming out of isolation.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 14 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 PM »
Unaired portion of the Speed Bump - teams had to plant banana trees as well.

