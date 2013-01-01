Show content

Lauren & Steph are not spotted in the preview, so they don't rejoin until they head to mexico.

And we're into leg 2 in Belize.4 of the 5 sidelined teams that missed the entire Colombia section of the race, are back. The cops are still not cleared. And like what's done before, there's Speed Bump ahead for those 4.Weird having more teams back for a shorter episode. Wished they were cleared to return a leg earlier. The outcome from last night, would probably be different.They're so close to Guatamela, that I am a bit surprised, that they didn't try to fit a visit there, to add another country to the route.Teams freaking out about the tarantula, was funny for me, cause at least from my foreigner POV, the stereotype is that Australia is where the huge animals are more common.Placing the Speed Bump at the first half of the leg, seems like a more fair placement, instead of right before the pit stop.It was awesome that the Dragon Boat moms got to be the first to reach it and complete it.Kelly and Georgia got to bond with the principal. Kept expecting them to go all Diana, if there children around.Detour at the mayan ruins was cool. Someone well versed in Sudoku or Picross, I assume would be good with the puzzle side.And as shown in the previews, we had the issue with Fliss and Totie, with Fliss spraining her ankle on the way to the detour, and needing to be med-evacuated, which takes them out of the race. I wonder if this leg was meant as an ELim or Non-ELim originally. I am going with Elim, so their WD, probably saved a team.Oddly, all teams that have been racing so far chose the score side, while most of the returning teams opted to go to Solve. Except for the Dragon Boat moms, who got through Score very quickly.The Mayan calendar ARI was also awesome. Teams canoeing through the river allowed for some funny moments, but this could've worked as a RB.And another great choice of placement for the PIt Stop. Simply gorgeous.