1. Rate the premiere.
I thought the premiere was quite neat, but a little slow at time, so imma give it a rating of 7/102. Best part?
The tasks! I loved the keg rolling, log sawing and the ice chipping! 3. Worst part?
Aastha & Nina getting eliminated. I thought their strategy at the start of asking locals where everything is was awesome! 4. Thoughts on the Scramble?
I thought it was quite unique and props to the producers for thinking of something different to start the season off! However, I don't wanna see it again for a while and next time, maybe have lesser teams to do it with? 5. Who wins Leg 2?
A complete guess here, but I'm gunna go with Marcus & Michael! 6. Who gets Philiminated?
Tim & Rex 7. Who says the title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm gunna go with Marcus!8. Are you patient?
No I'm certainly not patient! I expect things to be done instantaneously