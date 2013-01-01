« previous next »
Someone Is Patient (Leg 2 Questionnaire)

Someone Is Patient (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
Today at 04:25:35 PM
1. Rate the premiere.
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Thoughts on the Scramble?
5. Who wins Leg 2?
6. Who gets Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Are you patient? 
Re: Someone Is Patient (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:18 PM
1. Rate the premiere.Okay lah. Give it a 9/10.
2. Best part? TAR is back on our screens.
3. Worst part? Can't think of any.
4. Thoughts on the Scramble? Feels more like those university orientation games or TAR fantasy games with flexible deadlines than TAR. It just feels different.
5. Who wins Leg 2? Glenda & Lumumba
6. Who gets Philiminated? Aubrey & David  :funny:
7. Who says the title quote and why? I suspect it's a Rich & Dom quote.
8. Are you patient? No. I'm not easily patient.
Re: Someone Is Patient (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:35:06 PM
1. Rate the premiere.
I thought the premiere was quite neat, but a little slow at time, so imma give it a rating of 7/10

2. Best part?
The tasks! I loved the keg rolling, log sawing and the ice chipping!

3. Worst part?
Aastha & Nina getting eliminated. I thought their strategy at the start of asking locals where everything is was awesome!

4. Thoughts on the Scramble?
I thought it was quite unique and props to the producers for thinking of something different to start the season off! However, I don't wanna see it again for a while and next time, maybe have lesser teams to do it with?

5. Who wins Leg 2?
A complete guess here, but I'm gunna go with Marcus & Michael!

6. Who gets Philiminated?
Tim & Rex :(  :'(

7. Who says the title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm gunna go with Marcus!

8. Are you patient?
No I'm certainly not patient! I expect things to be done instantaneously
