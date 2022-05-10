« previous next »
S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022

S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022
THE BEWARE ADVANTAGE RETURNS, FORCING CASTAWAYS TO DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO RISK LOSING THEIR VOTE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5



Ill Sign the Divorce Papers  The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022
Survivor - I'll Sign the Divorce Papers (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j2ijQzVRjVs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j2ijQzVRjVs</a>

Survivor - I'll Sign the Divorce Papers (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dw8xVDOjrCI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dw8xVDOjrCI</a>
Re: S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022
Sneak peeks are up!
