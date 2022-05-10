THE BEWARE ADVANTAGE RETURNS, FORCING CASTAWAYS TO DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO RISK LOSING THEIR VOTE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

Ill Sign the Divorce Papers  The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.