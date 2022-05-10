« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022  (Read 61 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25363
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022
« on: September 20, 2022, 12:20:23 PM »
THE BEWARE ADVANTAGE RETURNS, FORCING CASTAWAYS TO DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO RISK LOSING THEIR VOTE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5



Ill Sign the Divorce Papers  The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:17 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25363
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S43: Ep 3: "I'll Sign the Divorce Papers" (10/5/2022
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:34 PM »
saved for sneak peeks
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 