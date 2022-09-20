Show content

Pako & Mori are really starting to find their stride. I have absolutely nothing to add about Chelsea that isn't self-evident. Unfortunate to see Stuart & Glennon go out after struggling with the salsa dance.

So did the crew rewatch 28 before making this leg?The arepa task was good as a cooking and charity task, but I can't believe that a team suffered so much due a simple act of charity. Not sure how you don't assume that you had to deliver all ten. The fruit task was pretty easy if teams could find tourists. Liked that they closed out the leg with a salsa task.