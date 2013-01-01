« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 12 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

TAR Australia 6 Episode 12 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 12 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
And we end this mega week of TARAUS, which I though would be the longest marathon we've had, as we have TARCan finale later tonight, and TARUS premiere tomorrow, until we just learned that they're airing episodes almost the entire week next week.

The lack of proper inclusion of both RB and Detour or at least one of them in these shorter legs are a bit annoying.
Did enjoy the Arepa, Fruit delivery and Salsa ARIs, but it lacked some of the race flair.
Salsa could have been a RB, like the Argentine Tango was on TARUS27.
Chelsea really getting a very unbearable edit. And their failure on reading the clue, not once, but twice in this leg, makes me a bit sad that they got to make it, against the team that was eliminated.
On Sunday, we go from 5 teams as the second batch of COVID sidelined teams are not sighted for leg 1 in Belize promo.
