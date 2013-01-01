What an odd situation. And a lot of twists and turns.



Maybe I am weird, I am more annoyed by the 3 early boot teams not included in opening sequence, than any of the COVID skip happenings. Is it annoying they got to skip a few legs, yup. Last season stowaways were worse. As probably mentioned elsewhere, they would prefer to lose racing.

Coming back from a quarantine rest, is actually not beneficial, as everyone else been in race mode, and returnees probably would need more time to warm-up.



So the two COVID sidelined teams rejoin, with teams still from the hotel in Turkiye, where they get the first clue, not that it matter, because all teams are flown together to new destination, and released from the destination airport. Stuart & Glennon depart 2nd last, as they got a shorter quarantine, while Kathy and Chace depart last, with both getting a Speed Bump. I really miss when arrival times actually affected departure times. Oddly the returnees are addressed, but nothing is mentioned about the absent 5 teams including Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia, Fliss & Tottie, Jodie & Claire and Lauren & Steph. Did they test positive and got sidelined? As only 7 teams are mentioned leaving Turkiye for Colombia.

Weird edit. Flick & Gabby suddenly feel very chummy with Angel and Frankie.

Scott gets to introduce the city, and challenges. Still getting used to his pacing. Loved the way they did the detour intro, with a very creative way for Beau to explain one of the sides - Sparkle, while Scott the other - Spoke (which would work great as an Face-Off, I think). Nobody chose Sparkle.



Tejo which TAR28 used as an detour option in Cartagena, appears as an ARI.



There's a freaking HOO for the Market ARI, which I'm surprised was not done as an RB.

Kathy & Chace had a good move for the half-hour before the market was open, unfortunately things get messy once the market is open.



A lot of fun leg race to the pit stop.

And with that one of the returnee teams were eliminated.



