TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 12:00:04 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:08 AM »
That was... an episode. The two teams finally return from isolation after six legs, and now another five teams are out (plus one host still). This is quickly turning into another gong show of an Amazing Race courtesy of Channel 10.

Plus low ratings, it'll be a miracle if TAR Australia is not axed after this.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:06:47 AM »
What an odd situation. And a lot of twists and turns.

Maybe I am weird, I am more annoyed by the 3 early boot teams not included in opening sequence, than any of the COVID skip happenings. Is it annoying they got to skip a few legs, yup. Last season stowaways were worse. As probably mentioned elsewhere, they would prefer to lose racing.
Coming back from a quarantine rest, is actually not beneficial, as everyone else been in race mode, and returnees probably would need more time to warm-up.

So the two COVID sidelined teams rejoin, with teams still from the hotel in Turkiye, where they get the first clue, not that it matter, because all teams are flown together to new destination, and released from the destination airport. Stuart & Glennon depart 2nd last, as they got a shorter quarantine, while Kathy and Chace depart last, with both getting a Speed Bump. I really miss when arrival times actually affected departure times. Oddly the returnees are addressed, but nothing is mentioned about the absent 5 teams including Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia, Fliss & Tottie, Jodie & Claire and Lauren & Steph. Did they test positive and got sidelined? As only 7 teams are mentioned leaving Turkiye for Colombia.
Weird edit. Flick & Gabby suddenly feel very chummy with Angel and Frankie.
Scott gets to introduce the city, and challenges. Still getting used to his pacing. Loved the way they did the detour intro, with a very creative way for Beau to explain one of the sides - Sparkle, while Scott the other - Spoke (which would work great as an Face-Off, I think). Nobody chose Sparkle.

Tejo which TAR28 used as an detour option in Cartagena, appears as an ARI.

There's a freaking HOO for the Market ARI, which I'm surprised was not done as an RB.
Kathy & Chace had a good move for the half-hour before the market was open, unfortunately things get messy once the market is open. 

A lot of fun leg race to the pit stop.
And with that one of the returnee teams were eliminated.

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:07:08 AM
Plus low ratings, it'll be a miracle if TAR Australia is not axed after this.

I feel like this is the second time you've insisted the show is likely to be cancelled.  The ratings of Live+7 are equal to/higher than most of the previous season.  It feels like you're gunning for it to be axed when you pair it with your dislike of it.  Why not just spare yourself and not tune in?
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:15 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 04:28:05 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:07:08 AM
Plus low ratings, it'll be a miracle if TAR Australia is not axed after this.

I feel like this is the second time you've insisted the show is likely to be cancelled.  The ratings of Live+7 are equal to/higher than most of the previous season.  It's like you're gunning for it to be axed.

The constant complaining on here is ridiculous. This has been a fun and solid season so far in spite of the weirdness.

In terms of ratings, I've been tracking them and our catchup numbers have actually been impressive and higher than last season's average. Unfortunately the competition also ends up higher overall which makes it look bad :(

Hoping that 10 consistently pushing 10play and delayed ratings gives this another season but if this is indeed the final season then it is what it is.
