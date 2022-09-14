ABC PRESS RELEASEThirty Women Arrive Ready To Open Their Hearts to Zach Shallcross on the Season Premiere of The Bachelor Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC
hirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross when the 27th season of The Bachelor premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.The 30 women set to vie for Zachs heart are the following:
Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.
Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.
Rebecca, Becca, 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.
Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and Americas First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.
Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.
Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.
Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.
Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.
Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.
Gabriella Gabi, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.
Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaitlyn Kaity, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.
Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.
Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.
Chandralekha Lekha, 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.
Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.
Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa
Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.
Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio
Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.
Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.
Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas
Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria
*Indicates they previously met Zach on That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose
An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nations heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet the one first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his person to walk through.
A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.
