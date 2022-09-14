« previous next »
The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
The new Bachelor was announced on the finale of the Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 20th & it's Zach Shallcross!

Fiming will begin on Monday 9/26
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
ABC PRESS RELEASE

Zach Shallcross Named The Bachelor for Season 27

ABC Sets Premiere for Jan. 23, 2023



After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachels season of The Bachelorette, Zach Shallcross journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of The Bachelor. Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nations affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on The Bachelorette. The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The announcement was made by host Jesse Palmer during the emotional live finale of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchias season of The Bachelorette.

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nations heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet the one first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his person to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/zach-shallcross-named-the-bachelor-for-season-27/
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
ABC PRESS RELEASE

Thirty Women Arrive Ready To Open Their Hearts to Zach Shallcross on the Season Premiere of The Bachelor Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC



hirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross when the 27th season of The Bachelor premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 30 women set to vie for Zachs heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.
Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.
Rebecca, Becca, 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.
Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and Americas First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.
Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.
Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.
Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.
Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.
Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.
Gabriella Gabi, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.
Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaitlyn Kaity, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.
Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.
Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.
Chandralekha Lekha, 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.
Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.
Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa
Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.
Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio
Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.
Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.
Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas
Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

*Indicates they previously met Zach on That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nations heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet the one first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his person to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-women-arrive-ready-to-open-their-hearts-to-zach-shallcross-on-the-season-premiere-of-the-bachelor-monday-jan-23-at-8-7c-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
ABC PRESS RELEASE

The Bachelor: 2702 (1/30)

2702 Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all his remaining 20 women will go on a date this week, giving them each the chance to take the next step on their journeys to potential love. First up, on a confidence-boosting group date, the women are challenged to channel their bad bitch energy by Latto and some of Bachelor Nations baddest bitches; but when an
unexpected guest interrupts the after-party, the dates challenge takes on a whole new meaning. Later, Zach takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family while the remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party. Its still early but with connections forming quickly, some women begin to question where their relationships stand on an all-new episode of the The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 20 women vying for Zachs heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.
Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.
Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and Americas First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.
Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.
Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.
Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.
Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.
Gabriella Gabi, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.
Jessica Jess, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaitlyn Kaity, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.
Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.
Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.
Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa
Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2702-1-30/
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
ABC PRESS RELEASE

THE BACHELOR: 2703 (2/6)

"2703"- Zach enters a crucial week of getting to know his women, full of surprises and exciting guest appearances. First up, an intimate one-on-one date at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles with an ending like weve never seen before. Then, an after party is on the line when the Bachelor Bowl returns with guest appearances from Shawne Merriman and Antonio Gates, along with ESPNs Hannah Storm. Later, Zach takes the expression fall in love to the extreme on his final one-on-one date of the week, which features a private concert from singer-songwriter Griffen Palmer; and a pool party at the mansion heightens tensions between some of the women in the house. As the stakes get higher, not everyone will make it to the rose ceremony on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 17 women vying for Zachs heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.
Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.
Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and Americas First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.
Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.
Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.
Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.
Gabriella Gabi, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.
Jessica Jess, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaitlyn Kaity, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.
Katherine Kat, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.
Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.
Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2703-2-6/
Re: The Bachelor 27: Zach Shallcross
ABC PRESS RELEASE

THE BACHELOR: 2704 (2/13)

This week, Zach and the remaining women set off on their international journey to find love, starting off on the romantic beaches of The Bahamas. First up, Zach sets sail to explore the worlds largest underwater sculpture and see how deep his connection with one lucky girl can grow. The next day, Zach invites the women to a fish-fry party, but drama bubbles up when one woman refuses to let someone steal him away. That night, after learning one person may not be here for the right reasons, Zach addresses his concerns head-on. Later, Zach ventures out on his second one-on-one on a wild ATV ride through the forest on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 14 women vying for Zachs heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.
Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.
Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.
Gabriella Gabi, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.
Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.
Jessica Jess, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.
Kaitlyn Kaity, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.
Katherine Kat, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.
Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.
Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2704-2-13/

