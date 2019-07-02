Show content

All the teams that won a leg are in the finale. Looks like we won't be getting an only one first place that matters story.

The penultimate leg was a bit wonky at parts, but it ended strong.This was the second time a Corvette task had rain, and it was a bit processional. Also, it had a big impact on the leg in deciding who was on the flights. The treasure chest task was more difficult when there were more teams shouting. The game of snooker wasn't that entertaining, but it was interesting since it is not often that one team struggles so much at at Face Off. I really liked the army task as the seven values could be misinterpreted as merely encouragement and the fact that they had to be said again in order.