TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Sorry, I cannot be here tonight.

Enjoy the show!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
So the sightings were true, though we could have guessed after a 5 team semifinal. The finale is a final 4 this year a la TAR25/26.

Also, what is it with TAR Canada and semifinal legs holding a task at a Forces base? This is the 3rd or 4th time.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
This was a strong leg with lots of different tasks with lots of self driving that changed the ranking!

First task was from Toronto to drive to Bowmanville (1h east) to do the driving race car challenge (1 lap under 2m30, with the correct parking). Was a bit boring because only one team failed on the first go.
Then drive to Oshawa to get a seaplane to Tobermory (this place looked beautiful, made me want to visit)
Then a beautiful (but a bit easy) diving task with shipwreck (who would have predicted a shipwreck challenge IN Canada)
Then another 1h drive to Wiarton for the face off. Boring F.O BUT I think this is the first time we get a team that loses ALL of the face-offs.
Then another 50 minute drive to Meaford for a good obstacle course challenge with a memory element to it.
That's really what killed B & V, then 40 min drive to the pitstop.

Overall sad to see the girls go, but they really took it well. I wasn't sure about them, but it made me like them a bit more
Was a bit heartbreaking to see Franella cry because they were sure it was a double elimination.


Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Canada does enjoy placing one final face-off on the penultimate leg. But glad that was not the final challenge before the pit stop.
Despite the FaceOff being a bit boring, the leg overall was quite exciting.
A lot or travelling in this leg.
Boot camp challenge, happy that they have to list the things in order. And any mistake force them to re-do the course.
Happy this was a final 4.
Amazed the placement shifts through the leg.
If Canada ever does a version of UB, B&V deserve to be there.
I kinda of want Franella to pull an Amy and Maya.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Fun face-off fact:

Jesse and Marika are the second team to not be last after losing the final face-off (first first being Frankie & Amy in S4)
but they are the first team (In Amazing race Canada) to:

 - survive the FINAL face-off of the season
- Survive the face-off in an elimination leg
- Lose a face-off, but still manage to beat 2 teams in that leg!

Re: TARC 8 Episode 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
The penultimate leg was a bit wonky at parts, but it ended strong.

This was the second time a Corvette task had rain, and it was a bit processional. Also, it had a big impact on the leg in deciding who was on the flights. The treasure chest task was more difficult when there were more teams shouting. The game of snooker wasn't that entertaining, but it was interesting since it is not often that one team struggles so much at at Face Off. I really liked the army task as the seven values could be misinterpreted as merely encouragement and the fact that they had to be said again in order.

All the teams that won a leg are in the finale. Looks like we won't be getting an only one first place that matters story.
