This was a strong leg with lots of different tasks with lots of self driving that changed the ranking!



First task was from Toronto to drive to Bowmanville (1h east) to do the driving race car challenge (1 lap under 2m30, with the correct parking). Was a bit boring because only one team failed on the first go.

Then drive to Oshawa to get a seaplane to Tobermory (this place looked beautiful, made me want to visit)

Then a beautiful (but a bit easy) diving task with shipwreck (who would have predicted a shipwreck challenge IN Canada)

Then another 1h drive to Wiarton for the face off. Boring F.O BUT I think this is the first time we get a team that loses ALL of the face-offs.

Then another 50 minute drive to Meaford for a good obstacle course challenge with a memory element to it.

That's really what killed B & V, then 40 min drive to the pitstop.



Overall sad to see the girls go, but they really took it well. I wasn't sure about them, but it made me like them a bit more

Was a bit heartbreaking to see Franella cry because they were sure it was a double elimination.





