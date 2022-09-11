« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
September 11, 2022
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
September 11, 2022
Opening still featuring 17 teams, so it seems that will not be updated as time goes by. Feels unfair for the 3 teams that were booted out first.

Kathy & Chace still not rejoining this leg, and we get an additional team being sidelined by COVID - Stuart & Glennon, along with Beau and some of the crew.

So we have only 13 of the 15 still racing teams flying to Izmir. Almost a normal sized race. Beau still doing the entire narration, and introducing what happened post leg 6. There's not Scott at all during this leg.

Time of departure does not matter, as teams still arriving in same flight, and being released from the airport by order of arrival.

It was a weird leg, without a detour. 3 ARIs with a RB stuck in between.
First ARI - Learn a modern Turkish belly dance. A very traditional learn the choreo and perform challenge.
Second ARI - Ride Magic Carpet. A lot more elaborate than expected, with these techy magic carpet. It was fun that things did struggle a bit.
RB - Beau gets to introduce it from his quarantine room. Who's Feeling Sheepish. Rolling the sheep guts challenge. Complicated as the place had limited stations available.
Interesting watching some strong teams struggling. Lauren & Steph had to go through 6 attempts through the dance challenge. Flick & Gabby, Heath & Toni and Kelly & Georgia all took several attempts at the carpet challenge. Morgan & Lilli who've been mostly invisible, suddenly surge to the top of the pack.
Chelsea & Jamus, well Chelsea mostly, got the most unbearable edit in this episode.
We don't need to picture what would've been the vegan warriors at the sheep challenge, cause we got vegetarian Georgia, having to do that RB. But she did overcome it, like when Nat & Kat did the FF in TARUS17.

There's a robot instead of Beau, to check in teams. So still no Scott. And the robot gets to eliminate Crystal and Reem who are last, followed by Beau on facetime.
We do seem some people taking pictures of the teams arriving, wonder if were some of our detectives.


Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
September 11, 2022
For anyone wondering why 10 posted a few videos of Beau in a Greek hotel prior to the premiere.

A rare return to a country for TAR AU though at least it's a completely new to TAR city. Between Canada and Australia, we've had some difficult dance tasks. Helped that the magic carpet task required clear communication. The eating portion of the Roadblock ended up being not that difficult, but the wrapping part brought out frustration (even with a non-participating member). Guessing teams had to be tired considering a significant number of them missed the word each with the bagel task. I know some people joke about some TV hosts being robotic, but now it came true.

Show content
Will admit I did not predict Beau hosting a leg from his hotel room. I really liked Crystal & Reem, so I'm sad to see them go.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
September 12, 2022
Two of the three Route Info tasks (belly-dancing, carpet-rides, and gevrek-delivery) should've been Detour options, which might've saved Reem & Crystal.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:28:11 AM »
Well, I hadn't been a fan of Kelly & Georgia thus far, as they've just felt so bland to me.  But Kelly for sure lost me at the Gevrecki task.  First of all, I don't really like tattlers, and that's what that felt like he was doing with the Gevrecki guy regarding Crystal & Reem.  What they were doing was none of his business.  Second of all, they weren't "breaking the rules," or if they were, not intentionally so, so to act like they were making some slight against the race was hugely unappealing.
