Opening still featuring 17 teams, so it seems that will not be updated as time goes by. Feels unfair for the 3 teams that were booted out first.



Kathy & Chace still not rejoining this leg, and we get an additional team being sidelined by COVID - Stuart & Glennon, along with Beau and some of the crew.



So we have only 13 of the 15 still racing teams flying to Izmir. Almost a normal sized race. Beau still doing the entire narration, and introducing what happened post leg 6. There's not Scott at all during this leg.



Time of departure does not matter, as teams still arriving in same flight, and being released from the airport by order of arrival.



It was a weird leg, without a detour. 3 ARIs with a RB stuck in between.

First ARI - Learn a modern Turkish belly dance. A very traditional learn the choreo and perform challenge.

Second ARI - Ride Magic Carpet. A lot more elaborate than expected, with these techy magic carpet. It was fun that things did struggle a bit.

RB - Beau gets to introduce it from his quarantine room. Who's Feeling Sheepish. Rolling the sheep guts challenge. Complicated as the place had limited stations available.

Interesting watching some strong teams struggling. Lauren & Steph had to go through 6 attempts through the dance challenge. Flick & Gabby, Heath & Toni and Kelly & Georgia all took several attempts at the carpet challenge. Morgan & Lilli who've been mostly invisible, suddenly surge to the top of the pack.

Chelsea & Jamus, well Chelsea mostly, got the most unbearable edit in this episode.

We don't need to picture what would've been the vegan warriors at the sheep challenge, cause we got vegetarian Georgia, having to do that RB. But she did overcome it, like when Nat & Kat did the FF in TARUS17.



There's a robot instead of Beau, to check in teams. So still no Scott. And the robot gets to eliminate Crystal and Reem who are last, followed by Beau on facetime.

We do seem some people taking pictures of the teams arriving, wonder if were some of our detectives.





