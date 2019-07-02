All teams are flying on the same flight from Ottawa via Montreal to Bathurst (I don't understand why the teams weren't moved to Montreal)



When teams land they must make their way to Frostbites Dairy bar for a cone and their next clue.



It just cuts too all teams running into the bar.



Clue: Pack east coast essentials into the truck they are driving. (Looks like lobster traps and chairs). Once all items are secured they will receive their next clue. They will use some of the items in during the leg.



Brendan and Connor finish first.



Clue:RB: Who can think on their feet? Make your way to the town of Caraquet and locate the bar La Brokerie. They must perform a sitting step dance using a chair they packed to get their next clue.



Connor will do the RB



Jessie and Marika second, Jessie will do the RB



Sisters, Craig and Catherine and Court and Ali are shown to finish at the same time.



The clue said COURT and FRANCA must do this RB, and Catherine is doing it for her team.

