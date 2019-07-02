This was a really good leg, with interesting challenges and sights.
Even more, fun, after Australia latest got cut short due to blizzard.
I knew whoever chose the Clean & Tuck would have trouble. These attention to detail challenges are always troublesome.
Catherine & Craig somewhat dominated this leg, but it was fun seeing them surging ahead.
While this time around it was fun watching Franella and Bev/Veronica racing so tight against each together, swapping positions. Beverly & veronica, had to overcome leaving last at the initial ARI, are were able to climb as far as second.
Brendan & Connor surviving the speed bump, despite spending the entire leg on the back of the pack was quite exciting.
Sad to see Court & Ali go, I was finally warming up to them.
And with the preview and all the talk of two remaining legs, final 4 seems to be confirmed.