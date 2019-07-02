« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Thanks Maanca!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
We start with a recap of last leg.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Clue:

Jessie and Marika depart at 7:11 am

Fly to Bathurst, New Brunswick!

Bev and Veronica depart at 7:36 am

Sisters at 8:25 am. One of the say the alliance is over with Craig and Catherine

Craig and Catherine depart at 8:44 am

Court and Ali depart at 8:57. Ali is excited as she hasn't been east of Ottawa

Brendan and Connor at 8:58
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
All teams are flying on the same flight from Ottawa via Montreal to Bathurst (I don't understand why the teams weren't moved to Montreal)

When teams land they must make their way to Frostbites Dairy bar for a cone and their next clue.

It just cuts too all teams running into the bar.

Clue: Pack east coast essentials into the truck they are driving. (Looks like lobster traps and chairs). Once all items are secured they will receive their next clue. They will use some of the items in during the leg.

Brendan and Connor finish first.

Clue:RB: Who can think on their feet? Make your way to the town of Caraquet and locate the bar La Brokerie. They must perform a sitting step dance using a chair they packed to get their next clue.

Connor will do the RB

Jessie and Marika second, Jessie will do the RB

Sisters, Craig and Catherine and Court and Ali are shown to finish at the same time.

The clue said COURT and FRANCA must do this RB, and Catherine is doing it for her team.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Bev and Veronica finally finish the RI task. Bev says they left way longer than everyone else.

Jessie and Brendan are practicing this dance and both find it complex.

Catherine says she finds memory tasks hard as they took out the part of the brain that deals with short term memory during her operation

The top 5 teams are all now at the RB

Catherine is going to be the first attempt wow! And she fails easily.  Her memory is shot.

Commercial
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Connor and Franca are wrong on their first attempts

Catherine on her second attempt, and she is correct!

Clue: RI: Get Well soon. Drive yourself to the Village Historique Acadien. Once there they must dress into historical clothing including clogs, and fill a barrel of water on the other side of the village, using the tools provided. Once filled they will receive their next clue.

Connor is wrong on his second attempt. Jessie is correct on his first attempt, and they leave in second. In the bg we can see Bev/Veronica have arrived at the RB.

Franca on her fourth attempt gets it! They are in third.

Court messes up on his first attempt.

Craig and Catherine onto the water task, Jessie and Marika have arrived there.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Bev is doing the RB for her team. She gets it on their first try! They are in fourth.
 
Court on his 13th attempt  He finally gets it!

Commercial

We are back to Connor explaining to Brendan. Connor onto his 17th attempt. He finally gets it!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Craig and Catherine finish the water task in first.

Clue:Detour: Oyster Shuck or Clean and Tuck

Teams must make their way to Cielo (a dome camping resort) for both tasks.

Oyster Shuck: Shuck 2 dozen oysters and plate them exactly like the example
Clean and Tuck: Clean a Dome and replicate the example room.

Craig and Catherine choose to do Oysters.

Franca and Nella arrive to the water task as Craig and Catherine leave to the Detour
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Jessie and Marika are a close second behind CC. They choose Clean and Tuck.

CC arrive to the Oyster task.

Bev and Veronica pass Franca and Nella at the water task (both still need to do one more round.

Jessie and Marika are starting on the Clean and Tuck detour

Bev and Veronica finish the water task in third.

Sisters behind them in fourth

Brendan and Connor are right behind Court and Ali on the way to the water task.

Both teams will do the Oysters task.

Speed Bump at the Village. Chop and Prepare enough wood for 50 roof shingles in the traditional way.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
The sisters beat Bev and Veronica to the restaurant for the Oyster task.

Craig and Catherine get a check. They are not correct.

Jessie and Marika get a check in the other detour and are also wrong.

Brendan and Connor finish the SB and are onto the water task, looks like Court and Ali are on their last trip. They will also do Oyster shuck.

Sisters get an Oyster check and are wrong.

CC get a check again. They are correct!!

Clue: Make your way to Pokeshaw Rock, the Pitstop for this leg of the race.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Brendan and Connor finish the water task and will do the Oyster task.

Meanwhile Court and Ali are lost.

Jessie and Marika get another check and are wrong.

Bev and Veronica get an oyster check and they are correct! They are in second.

Sisters right behind them in third.

Bev and Veronica stop at a gas station for directions, sisters just say go and pass them.

Jessie and Marika get another check and they are wrong again. Marika starts crying

Commercial.


Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
We are back to Court and Ali at the oysters. Brendan and Connor are also there! Virtual tie.

Brendan and Connor already know how to shuck, so they skip the tutorial.

Quickly BC get a check and its a fail.

Craig and Catherine arrive first at the PS! Prize: Trip for 2 to Mexico City, Mexico. They also each win 250,000 Expedia points ($2500), and a $2500 Marshalls gift card.

Sisters check in second.

Bev and Veronica third.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Back to Jessie and Marika. Marika: I hate this game right now, while Jessie is so calm  :lol:

Jessie realizes their error (the bathrobe is not tied correctly). They get a check and are correct. They are in fourth.

Brendan and Connor get another check and are wrong.

Court and Ali get a check and are correct! So do Brendan and Connor. Another footrace looms between the two teams.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Jessie and Marika check in fourth.

B and C decide to take a different route !

Commercial as it shows both teams going in different directions.

We are back in and wow, Brendan and Connor check in fifth! That was close.

Court and Ali are last. They have been eliminated from the race.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Next time:

Race car task, snorkeling in Tobermory.

Snooker Faceoff, *shrugs*

A military obstacle course challenge. Marika crying.

Re: TARC 8 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
I feel like this was a good leg! Lots of moving around!
Funny how Craig and Catherine won legs with a hard dancing challenge. Hope for them there is more coming haha
